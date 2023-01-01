Upload collection hook to add an image path property to the collection?

This is an issue I can work around, but I'm a little confused how it might be possible to, when you save an item in an upload collection, take the collection name and filename to form a relative path that would be ideal to use on a consuming app.

For instance, collection name is

media

, image name is

corn-cat.png

. The hook then runs when you add or update an image and somehow facilitates a value of

/media/corn-cat.png

to the GraphQL API request for this image.

Maybe I'm doing something wrong but I'm guessing the reason why I'm not getting the upload details in a hook is because you only get the field details instead. Would I need to use plugin functionality maybe?

Came up with what feels like another work-around on this. Used the hook to copy the data contents and add a relativeUrl property. Then I query the new property instead of the original.

Curious if the generatedFileUrl is what I'll end up needing to use though... will keep posted.