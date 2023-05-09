Upload Collection URL Field

Hello,

I'm just using a simple Upload field in a Media collection. I've uploaded a video and payload now returns a "url" property for this video. Is there a way to rename or map the "url" property to "src"?

Motivation: I have existing components that are looking for a "src" property... is there an easy way to expose the "url" value as a "src" property?

{ "id": "645a933e4345b7c3d6b302ca", "alt": "Alt Text", "filename": "home-masthead-video.mp4", "mimeType": "video/mp4", "filesize": 20000000, "createdAt": "2023-05-09T18:38:54.528Z", "updatedAt": "2023-05-09T18:38:54.528Z", "url": "https://s3.amazonaws.com/path-to-video.mp4" }

Thanks!