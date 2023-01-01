DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Upload Data using Excel

zinox9
last month
Is there any way to create an API in payload that allows to upload data using excel ? or just an api that will take multiple data and create documents in database using the data we provided after reading the excel sheet on frontend ?

    notchr
    4 weeks ago

    Yes



    You would make a function that parses the csv or xlsx file and you would then format the data



    Once you can parse the file and format your data, you can then make local API calls to create the data

    zinox9
    4 weeks ago

    Okay !

