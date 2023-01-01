Upload Field in Block only Populates ID

Hello I have the following block config:
...
{
name: 'image',
label: 'Academy Images',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'lms-media',
maxDepth: 20,
admin: {
condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData?.folder === 'lms-media',
},
access: {
read: (): boolean => true,
}
},
...
and I am expecting with the
depth=20
parameter for this field to be populated, but no matter what I do only the ID is returned. This is the link to an example collection:
this part:
{
"folder": "lms-media",
"image": "6475ddd3731d01a5f5eaab1d",
"alignment": "left",
"maxWidth": 100,
"id": "64c3c008f9c25cc27cc14c7b",
"blockType": "cloudinary-image"
}
should return the data for the image itself
@ethelien Does this happen if you set the
depth
property to a high number?
(Out of curiosity)
yes I tried 100+
the collection has read => true so it should not have access issues
@ethelien Okay, happy to help debug - what version of Payload are you using?
(You can check in package.json)
latest 1.11.8
Access control on lms-media is open as well?
the media collection itself? can you access it via the API directly?
just making sure
^
yes I can access it directly
https://planted-cms.herokuapp.com/api/lms-media/
max depth defaults to 10 in the global config, to prevent abuse as it hits your server harderhttps://payloadcms.com/docs/production/preventing-abuse#max-depth
unfortunately it doesnt fix the issue at hand
right, even if I set a higher number for the maxDepth in the payload config it still only returns the id
the only thing I could right now as a workaround is to request the images seperately with their id but that seems nasty in regards to waitign times and state setting etc.
yeah this is weird, i dont use the REST API often tbh
@ethelien can we see your collection config?
the full thing
which one?
helpArticles
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
import { Content } from '../../blocks/Content';
import slugField from '../../fields/slug';
import { access } from './access';
const HelpArticles: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'helpArticles',
admin: {
group: 'Help Articles',
useAsTitle: 'title',
},
access: access,
fields: [
{
name: 'title',
label: 'Title',
type: 'text',
required: true,
},
{
name: 'description',
label: 'Description',
type: 'textarea',
},
{
name: 'content',
label: 'Content',
type: 'blocks',
blocks: [
Content,
],
required: true,
},
slugField,
],
};
export default HelpArticles;
this is access:
import { isAdmin, isEditor, isAcedemy, isMarketing } from "../../../helpers/checkRole";
export const access = {
read: (): boolean => true,
create: ({ req: { user } }): boolean => isAdmin(user) || isEditor(user) || isAcedemy(user) || isMarketing(user),
update: ({ req: { user } }): boolean => isAdmin(user) || isEditor(user) || isAcedemy(user) || isMarketing(user),
delete: ({ req: { user } }): boolean => isAdmin(user) || isEditor(user) || isAcedemy(user) || isMarketing(user),
};
this is content:
import type { Block, Field } from 'payload/types'
import { backgroundColor } from '../../fields/backgroundColor'
import link from '../../fields/link'
// Blocks
import { RichText } from '../richText'
import CloudinaryImageBlock from '../cloudinaryImage'
import LoomEmbedBlock from '../loomEmbed'
const columnFields: Field[] = [
{
name: 'size',
type: 'select',
defaultValue: 'oneThird',
options: [
{
value: 'oneThird',
label: 'One Third',
},
{
value: 'half',
label: 'Half',
},
{
value: 'twoThirds',
label: 'Two Thirds',
},
{
value: 'full',
label: 'Full',
},
],
},
{
name: 'content',
type: 'blocks',
blocks: [
RichText,
CloudinaryImageBlock,
LoomEmbedBlock,
]
},
{
name: 'enableLink',
type: 'checkbox',
},
link({
overrides: {
admin: {
condition: (_, { enableLink }) => Boolean(enableLink),
},
},
}),
]
export const Content: Block = {
slug: 'content',
fields: [
backgroundColor({}),
{
name: 'columns',
type: 'array',
fields: columnFields,
},
],
}
and this is the cloudinaryImage block:
import { Block } from 'payload/types';
const CloudinaryImageBlock: Block = {
slug: 'cloudinary-image',
labels: {
singular: 'Cloudinary Image',
plural: 'Cloudinary Images',
},
fields: [
{
name: 'folder',
type: 'select',
defaultValue: 'lms-media',
options: [
{ label: 'Acadamy', value: 'lms-media' },
{ label: 'Marketing', value: 'marketingMedia' },
{ label: 'Help FAQ', value: 'supportMedia' },
],
required: true,
},
{
name: 'image',
label: 'Academy Images',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'lms-media',
maxDepth: 20,
admin: {
condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData?.folder === 'lms-media',
},
access: {
read: (): boolean => true,
}
},
{
name: 'image',
label: 'Marketing Images',
maxDepth: 20,
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'marketingMedia',
admin: {
condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData?.folder === 'marketingMedia',
},
access: {
read: (): boolean => true,
}
},
{
name: 'image',
label: 'Help FAQ Images',
maxDepth: 20,
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'supportMedia',
admin: {
condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData.folder === 'supportMedia',
},
},
...
],
};
export default CloudinaryImageBlock;
can we test removing
read: (): boolean => true,
on the cloudinary block? im beginning to wonder if its a bug
another thing, i recommend against duplicate field names
name: 'image',
i see that you're conditionally showing them but the
name
is a machine name, relating to tables/table columns in the database so each field should have a unique value
i think its ok for now cause mongodb is that flexible but you might have issues come 2.0 version
it was actually something recommended here because I have multipe media collections depending on the area
but I only wanted to have 1 Image block where I could reference the media needed
ok im not gonna go against that recommendation then but lets try the removing the access function
I have removed that condition but still same same
if that doesnt work, then I wanna try adding a relationship field directly to your helpArticles collection
and to see if we can at least populatethat
ok
then we know that collection/config is fine
so...
if I create a relationship field and select the respective image from that relation it gets populated
not sure, would you be able to put this in a reproducible repo? (or share your own repo?)
im thinking it could be a bug, I saw @jarrod_not_jared was in another thread about a similar depth issue and having it reproducible would help a lot in figuring that part out
@ethelien what is your access control for the
lms-media
collection?
{
name: 'image',
label: 'Academy Images',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'lms-media',
maxDepth: 20,
admin: {
condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData?.folder === 'lms-media',
},
access: {
read: (): boolean => true,
}
},
I see here that you have read access set to true on theimage field itself
, but you also need read access to the
lms-media
collection
i dont think this has anything to do with depth at all
but you can read the image's data herehttps://planted-cms.herokuapp.com/api/lms-media/
this ^ is why i assumed the read access wouldnt be an issue
going to the access endpoint, i see an error
shows me somewhere in some access control, there is something broken
likely the cause here
interesting....
call me mr. detective
good call
i always assumed if you can read it, it passes but good to know to check ^
where does the access endpoint come from?
The Media Collection for lms-media has these access rights
export const acadamyAccess = {
create: ({ req: { user } }): boolean => isAdmin(user) || isAcedemy(user) || isEditor(user),
read: (): boolean => true,
update: ({ req: { user } }): boolean => isAdmin(user) || isAcedemy(user) || isEditor(user),
delete: ({ req: { user } }): boolean => isAdmin(user) || isAcedemy(user) || isEditor(user),
};
I have rechecked all of my collections but they all have public read access
So I figured when I am logged in I can access the access route
from the docs:
The Access operation returns what a logged in user can and can't do with the collections and globals that are registered via your config. This data can be immensely helpful if your app needs to show and hide certain features based on access control, as the Payload Admin panel does.
Does that not indicate that if a user is not logged in that the response will always be that error?
@jmikrut Oh god dammit! You were right, I had an error in my Users Collection, after I fixed that the whole request worked as supposed
Thank you guys
beautiful
happy to hear it
I was a bit too eager on that one, only one of my collections spits out the actual image data, the other 2 don't so I am a bit confused because the access rights are the same
And if I look into the access endpoint its fine too
coming a bit closer: if I add more than 1 cloudinary image, only 1 of the images (the last added i think) gets populated, the rest does not
it seems to be the image identifier when using different collections
