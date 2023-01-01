Upload Field in Block only Populates ID

Hello I have the following block config:

... { name : 'image' , label : 'Academy Images' , type : 'upload' , relationTo : 'lms-media' , maxDepth : 20 , admin : { condition : ( _, siblingData ) => siblingData?. folder === 'lms-media' , }, access : { read : (): boolean => true , } }, ...

and I am expecting with the

depth=20

parameter for this field to be populated, but no matter what I do only the ID is returned. This is the link to an example collection:

this part:

{ "folder" : "lms-media" , "image" : "6475ddd3731d01a5f5eaab1d" , "alignment" : "left" , "maxWidth" : 100 , "id" : "64c3c008f9c25cc27cc14c7b" , "blockType" : "cloudinary-image" }

should return the data for the image itself