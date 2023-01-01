DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Upload to digitalOcean Space

default discord avatar
thefrontend
8 months ago
2

I'm trying to upload media into a digitalOcean space using the

plugin-cloud-storage

. However, I always get the error

region is missing

. Manually adding the region won't solve it, I guess the URL will just be wrong then. Maybe anyone solved this already?

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    digitalOcean's storage is supposed to be S3 API compliant. There was a community released plugin for s3 uploads that I tested with DO sometime last year. I am pretty confident this should work with the cloud-storage-plugin.


    All I can say is this

    should

    be possible.

  • default discord avatar
    thefrontend
    8 months ago

    Ok, I figured it out.



    For everyone having the same problem: You need to prepend

    https://

    to your endpoint and add

    region

    the same way it's specified in your endpoint.



    Example:

    adapter: s3Adapter({ config: { endpoint: 'https://fra1.digitaloceanspaces.com', region: 'fra1', credentials: { accessKeyId: <DO_KEY>, secretAccessKey: <DO_SECRET>, }, }, bucket: <DO_BUCKET_NAME>, }),
