Upload to S3 failed

Hi everyione, I have the payload config like bellow
let adapter = s3Adapter({
config: {
endpoint: process.env.S3_ENDPOINT,
forcePathStyle: true,
region: process.env.S3_REGION,
credentials: {
accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
},
},
bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET,
})
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: process.env.SERVER_URL,
cors: "*",
admin: {
user: Collection.Slug.User,
},
collections: Collection.List,
globals: Single.List,
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
// },
localization: {
locales: [
'en',
'es',
'de',
],
defaultLocale: 'en',
fallback: true,
},
plugins: [
swagger({}),
computeBlurhash(),
webp(),
formBuilder({
formSubmissionOverrides: {
access: {
admin: () => true,
}
}
}),
rbac({
collections: [Collection.Slug.User],
roles: Object.values(Role),
defaultRoles: [Role.Viewer],
}),
search({
collections: Collection.Searchable,
defaultPriorities: {
pages: 10,
posts: 20,
},
}),
cloudStorage({
collections: {
media: {
adapter,
disableLocalStorage: true,
disablePayloadAccessControl: true
},
},
}),
nestedDocs({
collections: []
}),
]
})
But when I upload the media It return fail Error: Input file is missing /src/media/file_name
