Upload to S3 failed

Hi everyione, I have the payload config like bellow

let adapter = s3Adapter({

config: {

endpoint: process.env.S3_ENDPOINT,

forcePathStyle: true,

region: process.env.S3_REGION,

credentials: {

accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,

secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,

},

},

bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET,

})

export default buildConfig({

serverURL: process.env.SERVER_URL,

cors: "*",

admin: {

user: Collection.Slug.User,

},

collections: Collection.List,

globals: Single.List,

typescript: {

outputFile: path.resolve(

dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),

},

// graphQL: {

// schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(

dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),

// },

localization: {

locales: [

'en',

'es',

'de',

],

defaultLocale: 'en',

fallback: true,

},

plugins: [

swagger({}),

computeBlurhash(),

webp(),

formBuilder({

formSubmissionOverrides: {

access: {

admin: () => true,

}

}

}),

rbac({

collections: [Collection.Slug.User],

roles: Object.values(Role),

defaultRoles: [Role.Viewer],

}),

search({

collections: Collection.Searchable,

defaultPriorities: {

pages: 10,

posts: 20,

},

}),

cloudStorage({

collections: {

media: {

adapter,

disableLocalStorage: true,

disablePayloadAccessControl: true

},

},

}),

nestedDocs({

collections: []

}),

]

})

But when I upload the media It return fail Error: Input file is missing /src/media/file_name