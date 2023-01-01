DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Upload to S3 failed

default discord avatar
quandn
last month

Hi everyione, I have the payload config like bellow


let adapter = s3Adapter({


config: {


endpoint: process.env.S3_ENDPOINT,


forcePathStyle: true,


region: process.env.S3_REGION,


credentials: {


accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,


secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,


},


},


bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET,


})



export default buildConfig({


serverURL: process.env.SERVER_URL,


cors: "*",


admin: {


user: Collection.Slug.User,


},


collections: Collection.List,


globals: Single.List,


typescript: {


outputFile: path.resolve(

dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
},
// graphQL: {
// schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(

dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),


// },


localization: {


locales: [


'en',


'es',


'de',


],


defaultLocale: 'en',


fallback: true,


},


plugins: [


swagger({}),


computeBlurhash(),


webp(),


formBuilder({


formSubmissionOverrides: {


access: {


admin: () => true,


}


}


}),


rbac({


collections: [Collection.Slug.User],


roles: Object.values(Role),


defaultRoles: [Role.Viewer],


}),


search({


collections: Collection.Searchable,


defaultPriorities: {


pages: 10,


posts: 20,


},


}),


cloudStorage({


collections: {


media: {


adapter,


disableLocalStorage: true,


disablePayloadAccessControl: true


},


},


}),


nestedDocs({


collections: []


}),


]


})


But when I upload the media It return fail Error: Input file is missing /src/media/file_name

