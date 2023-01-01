Uploads example revision

Hello Payload team!
I think I've found a possible typo on the Uploads examples.
"Example Upload collection"
- Should include export so that this example can be copied as a full working file
- CollectionConfig requires "fields" property, but example does not include it
Not sure if this is just my setup, but wanted to post in case!
Tagging @jesschow @Jarrod
Thanks @thisisnotchris I'll fix this one today!
@jesschow You're the best!
