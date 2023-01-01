DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Uploads example revision

default discord avatar
notchris
3 months ago
3

Hello Payload team!



I think I've found a possible typo on the Uploads examples.



https://payloadcms.com/docs/upload/overview

"Example Upload collection"


- Should include export so that this example can be copied as a full working file


- CollectionConfig requires "fields" property, but example does not include it



Not sure if this is just my setup, but wanted to post in case!

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    Tagging @jesschow @Jarrod

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Thanks @thisisnotchris I'll fix this one today!

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    @jesschow You're the best!

