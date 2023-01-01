`url` field shows absolute URL in local, but relative URL in prod

When uploading files to a

Media

collection, the

url

displays as the absolute URL in local dev, but only shows the relative path in prod (deployed to Payload Cloud).

For example, when querying a

User

that has an

avatar

field with relationship to

Media

:

Local:

{ "id": "645d8e5115c5b421de227a98", ... "avatar": { "id": "645e035d6435660db51755de", ... "url": "http://localhost:4000/media/avatar.jpg" }, }

Prod:

{ "id": "645d8e5115c5b421de227a98", ... "avatar": { "id": "645e035d6435660db51755de", ... "url": "/media/avatar.jpg" }, }

Is this intended or is it a bug?