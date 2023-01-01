DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
`url` field shows absolute URL in local, but relative URL in prod

default discord avatar
gabe.algo
2 months ago
10

When uploading files to a

Media

collection, the

url

displays as the absolute URL in local dev, but only shows the relative path in prod (deployed to Payload Cloud).



For example, when querying a

User

that has an

avatar

field with relationship to

Media

:



Local:


{
"id": "645d8e5115c5b421de227a98",
...
"avatar": {
  "id": "645e035d6435660db51755de",
   ...
  "url": "http://localhost:4000/media/avatar.jpg"
 },
}


Prod:


{
"id": "645d8e5115c5b421de227a98",
...
"avatar": {
  "id": "645e035d6435660db51755de",
   ...
  "url": "/media/avatar.jpg"
 },
}


Is this intended or is it a bug?

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Are both running the same version of Payload? There was a recent small feature added in the latest version that could have introduced a bug. 1f 1.7.5 works but 1.8.2 doesn't, I would point to it being a new bug.



    What does your upload collection config look like? Are you using an env var for staticURL that could be different between environments?

  • default discord avatar
    gabe.algo
    2 months ago

    My collection config looks like this:



    import type { CollectionConfig, Field } from 'payload/types'

const alt: Field = {
  name: 'alt',
  label: 'Alt Text',
  type: 'text',
  required: true
}

export const Media: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'media',
  access: {
    read: (): boolean => true // Everyone can read Media
  },
  upload: {
    staticURL: '/media',
    staticDir: 'media',
    mimeTypes: ['image/*', 'video/*'],
    adminThumbnail: 'card',
    imageSizes: [
      {
        name: 'card',
        width: 640,
        height: 480
      },
      {
        name: 'feature',
        width: 1024,
        height: 576
      }
    ]
  },
  fields: [alt]
}

export default Media


    Using version Payload 1.8.2



    not using any env vars outside of what Payload Cloud configures (I also just installed the Payload Cloud plugin to see if that would fix it, but no luck)

  • default discord avatar
    martafiixek
    last month

    I think the difference may be ENV vars



    Does your config contain serverURL property?



    Code_p5IG8YaRPh.png
  • default discord avatar
    gabe.algo
    last month

    my config does have

    serverURL

    specified. Do I need to add the

    PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL

    env var to the cloud config as well? I'd assumed Payload automatically sets that.



    oh that was it - I had to set

    PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL

    in Payload Could. Thank you!!

