Use ArrayField inside Custom Components

default discord avatar
Eric17
4 months ago
6

I would like to use the ArrayField component inside my custom component. I already found this discussion on Github:

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1729

I tried the way which was used in the linked plugin-seo repo but for the ArrayField I get the error "props.admin is undefined". Has someone maybe already got this working?



  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    Hey, if you have some time, could you share the code you already have? Optimally like explained here (even if it's not an issue):

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/.github/reproduction-guide.md

    Would make it super easy for people like me to experiment with it & find a solution ^^

  • default discord avatar
    Eric17
    4 months ago

    Hey, thanks for your reply. In the meantime I was able to figure it out.

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    Awesome!! What was your solution?

  • default discord avatar
    Eric17
    4 months ago

    I built a wrapper component for the ArrayInput which I imported manually from the dist folder. I am not sure if this is considered the right way but it works for now. To use the ArrayInput in my custom component I can now use it like this: " <CustomArrayField label={'Form 1'} name={'array-custom'} fields={[{ name: 'textfield-array-01', label: 'Text Field 1', type: 'text' }]} /> ". Using the original component directly did not work because it needs the fieldTypes property set (I just imported fieldTypes from the dist folder)



    I am still not sure what the path property is about. Does this influence the key in the database or why is it needed?

