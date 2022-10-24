Use globals array as select options in field

Is it possible to lookup options from globals, and use them as options in a select field? Tried this in payload v3.12, but does not seem to work:

import { GlobalConfig } from 'payload' ; export const LinkCategoriesGlobal : GlobalConfig = { slug : 'link-categories' , fields : [ { name : 'linkCategories' , type : 'array' , fields : [ { name : 'name' , type : 'text' , required : true , }, ], }, ], };

and then in the field definition something like this?

import type { Field } from 'payload' ; export const relatedLinks : Field = { name : 'related-links' , type : 'array' , fields : [ { type : 'row' , fields : [ { name : 'linkCategory' , label : 'Category' , type : 'select' , required : false , options : async ({ payload }) => { const globalData = await payload. findGlobal ({ slug : 'link-categories' }); return globalData. linkCategories . map ( ( { name, id } ) => ({ label : name, value : id, })); }, admin : { description : 'Select a link category.' , placeholder : 'Select a category...' , }, }, { name : 'url' , label : 'URL' , type : 'text' , required : true , admin : { description : 'The URL for the link.' , }, }, ], }, ], };

Thanks for the links, bot... Found the title of this video, which solved my issue