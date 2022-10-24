Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Use globals array as select options in field

default discord avatar
losoliolast year

Is it possible to lookup options from globals, and use them as options in a select field? Tried this in payload v3.12, but does not seem to work: 



import { GlobalConfig } from 'payload';

export const LinkCategoriesGlobal: GlobalConfig = {
  slug: 'link-categories',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'linkCategories',
      type: 'array',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'name',
          type: 'text',
          required: true,
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
};


and then in the field definition something like this?


import type { Field } from 'payload';

export const relatedLinks: Field = {
  name: 'related-links',
  type: 'array',
  fields: [
    {
      type: 'row',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'linkCategory',
          label: 'Category',
          type: 'select',
          required: false,
          options: async ({ payload }) => {
            const globalData = await payload.findGlobal({ slug: 'link-categories' });
            return globalData.linkCategories.map(({ name, id }) => ({
              label: name,
              value: id,
            }));
          },
          admin: {
            description: 'Select a link category.',
            placeholder: 'Select a category...',
          },
        },
        {
          name: 'url',
          label: 'URL',
          type: 'text',
          required: true,
          admin: {
            description: 'The URL for the link.',
          },
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
};


Thanks for the links, bot... Found the title of this video, which solved my issue

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Efn9OxSjA6Y
    Open

    Continue the discussion in Discord

    Star on GitHub

    Star

    Chat on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.