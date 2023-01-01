How do we show a toast notification with the exact same styles as the default? Thanks!
@hayskapoy did you figure out how to do this by any chance?
Unfortunately not
Would be interested in that too. Maybe it's better building an interface for toasts in payload which can be used externally by plugins, instead of using react-toastify directly?
@jmikrut what do you think? Will build it if you think that's a good idea!
@Alessio 🍣 do you have examples of how you used react-toastify in your Payload app?
You can check how it's done in payload, e.g.:https://github.com/AlessioGr/payload/blob/extra_attribute_for_fields/src/admin/components/elements/Autosave/index.tsx#L65
but I didn't get it to work in a payload app (e.g. through a plugin) like that. Not sure why, maybe it's not part of the ToastContainer
This would likely fall under this Priority 1 Roadmap item:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/293
@hayskapoy Maybe add a comment on that calling out the toast notifications specifically
