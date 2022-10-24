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Community Help

Use the filename as the ID for an upload collection

default discord avatar
dimbreathjr11 months ago
3

If you don't specify an "id" field there will be an automatically generated id for each entry in a media collection, is it possible to default to the filename or does it require me to use hooks to achieve this?

  • default discord avatar
    nolow_5912311 months ago

    You can use the filename as the ID with a beforeOperation hook, but there are some considerations:


    const Media = {
  slug: 'media',
  upload: {
    staticDir: 'media',
  },
  hooks: {
    beforeOperation: [
      async ({ args, operation }) => {
        if (operation === 'create' && args.req?.file) {
          // Use filename as ID (sanitized)
          const filename = args.req.file.name
          const nameWithoutExt = filename.replace(/\.[^/.]+$/, '')
          args.data.id = nameWithoutExt.toLowerCase().replace(/[^a-z0-9-]/g, '-')
        }
        return args
      }
    ]
  },
  // ... rest of config
}


    Important:



    This will fail if you upload files with duplicate names


    Consider using a beforeChange hook instead to add the filename as a separate indexed field while keeping auto-generated IDs


    Or add a timestamp: args.data.id = \sanitizedName−{sanitizedName}-


    sanitizedName−{Date.now()}``




    The auto-generated ID is usually better for uniqueness.



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections#beforeoperation
  • default discord avatar
    dimbreathjr11 months ago

    hmm that makes sense, the reason i wanted to do this is because i want one of each file to be created, if a file with the same name is uploaded it should be overwritten instead

  • default discord avatar
    nolow_5912311 months ago

    For overwriting duplicate files, here's a different approach using beforeValidate:


    hooks: {
  beforeValidate: [
    async ({ data, req, operation }) => {
      if (operation === 'create' && data.filename) {
        const nameWithoutExt = data.filename.replace(/\.[^/.]+$/, '')
        const sanitizedId = nameWithoutExt.toLowerCase().replace(/[^a-z0-9-]/g, '-')
        
        // Set the custom ID
        data.id = sanitizedId
        
        // Check if this ID already exists
        try {
          await req.payload.findByID({
            collection: 'media',
            id: sanitizedId,
          })
          
          // If we get here, file exists - convert to update
          req.context.overwriteExisting = sanitizedId
        } catch (e) {
          // File doesn't exist, proceed with create
        }
      }
      return data
    }
  ],
  beforeChange: [
    async ({ context, req, operation }) => {
      if (context?.overwriteExisting && operation === 'create') {
        // Delete the existing file
        await req.payload.delete({
          collection: 'media',
          id: context.overwriteExisting,
        })
      }
    }
  ]
}

    This splits the logic: beforeValidate sets the ID and detects duplicates, beforeChange handles the deletion. The file gets replaced with the same ID, achieving the overwrite behavior you want.

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