Use the filename as the ID for an upload collection

If you don't specify an "id" field there will be an automatically generated id for each entry in a media collection, is it possible to default to the filename or does it require me to use hooks to achieve this?
You can use the filename as the ID with a beforeOperation hook, but there are some considerations:
const Media = {
slug: 'media',
upload: {
staticDir: 'media',
},
hooks: {
beforeOperation: [
async ({ args, operation }) => {
if (operation === 'create' && args.req?.file) {
// Use filename as ID (sanitized)
const filename = args.req.file.name
const nameWithoutExt = filename.replace(/\.[^/.]+$/, '')
args.data.id = nameWithoutExt.toLowerCase().replace(/[^a-z0-9-]/g, '-')
}
return args
}
]
},
// ... rest of config
}
Important:
This will fail if you upload files with duplicate names
Consider using a beforeChange hook instead to add the filename as a separate indexed field while keeping auto-generated IDs
Or add a timestamp: args.data.id = \sanitizedName−{sanitizedName}-
sanitizedName−{Date.now()}``
The auto-generated ID is usually better for uniqueness.
hmm that makes sense, the reason i wanted to do this is because i want one of each file to be created, if a file with the same name is uploaded it should be overwritten instead
For overwriting duplicate files, here's a different approach using beforeValidate:
hooks: {
beforeValidate: [
async ({ data, req, operation }) => {
if (operation === 'create' && data.filename) {
const nameWithoutExt = data.filename.replace(/\.[^/.]+$/, '')
const sanitizedId = nameWithoutExt.toLowerCase().replace(/[^a-z0-9-]/g, '-')
// Set the custom ID
data.id = sanitizedId
// Check if this ID already exists
try {
await req.payload.findByID({
collection: 'media',
id: sanitizedId,
})
// If we get here, file exists - convert to update
req.context.overwriteExisting = sanitizedId
} catch (e) {
// File doesn't exist, proceed with create
}
}
return data
}
],
beforeChange: [
async ({ context, req, operation }) => {
if (context?.overwriteExisting && operation === 'create') {
// Delete the existing file
await req.payload.delete({
collection: 'media',
id: context.overwriteExisting,
})
}
}
]
}
This splits the logic: beforeValidate sets the ID and detects duplicates, beforeChange handles the deletion. The file gets replaced with the same ID, achieving the overwrite behavior you want.
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