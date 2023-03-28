Use the value from another field inside a block.

Creating this from #general (https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/967097582721572937/1089952369497878608
).
CC: @jmikrut
Hey @hosmelq i'd just build a custom
Field
component for your
code
field that's just a little "wrapper" around the built-in Code field
there, you can use the
useFormFields
hook to retrieve the field's value that will determine your code field's language
and then adjust the props, and send to the built-in Code field
That's awesome 😱
Is it a package?
no, you want to render the built-in field straight from Payload itself
we don't expose the built-in Code field directly, but you can easily import it from dist
import CodeField from 'payload/dist/admin/components/forms/field-types/Code
Ok, perfect. Thank you!
To render this custom field i need to use the
ui
type?
no, you would want to use the
code
field itself
because you still want to store the data in the same way that the
type: 'code'
field will do
the
ui
field type will not store anything in the database at all
that field type is good for cases where you just wanna inject a button, or a third-party integration, or something, into the admin UI - - but not store data
instead, what you want to do is just have a code field, but simply render a custom code field component
Ok, got it. I have to use the
admin.components.Field
property 😅
I made it works with the following code.
import {useFormFields} from 'payload/components/forms'
import CodeField from 'payload/dist/admin/components/forms/field-types/Code'
import type {Block, SelectField} from 'payload/types'
import {createElement} from 'react'
import type {Entries} from 'type-fest'
const LANGUAGES = {
go: 'Go',
javascript: 'JavaScript',
php: 'PHP',
rust: 'Rust',
typescript: 'TypeScript',
}
export default {
fields: [
{
name: 'language',
options: (Object.entries(LANGUAGES) as Entries<typeof LANGUAGES>).map(
([key, value]) => ({
label: value,
value: key,
})
),
required: true,
type: 'select',
},
{
name: 'code',
required: true,
type: 'code',
admin: {
components: {
Field(field: SelectField & {path?: string}) {
const language = useFormFields(
([fields]) => fields[`${field.path?.replace('code', 'language')}`]
)
const value = language.value as keyof typeof LANGUAGES
if (LANGUAGES[value] === undefined) {
return null
}
return createElement(CodeField, {
admin: {
language: value,
},
name: field.name,
path: field.path,
})
},
},
language: 'php',
},
},
],
slug: 'code',
} satisfies Block
