useAsTitle a field (not id) from a relationship

Hello guys, I was wondering if there is any built-in way to do this:

I have 2 collections, UserCourses and Courses.

UserCourses

has a relationship to

Courses

.

I wanted to use as the title for each

UserCourses

record, the title of the course it has a relationship for (example:

Course.title

instead of the ID of the

Course

).

I uploaded a couple of screenshots to explain better what I'm trying to do. Thank you!