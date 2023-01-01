useAsTitle a field (not id) from a relationship

Hello guys, I was wondering if there is any built-in way to do this:
I have 2 collections, UserCourses and Courses.
UserCourses
has a relationship to
Courses
.
I wanted to use as the title for each
UserCourses
record, the title of the course it has a relationship for (example:
Course.title
instead of the ID of the
Course
).
I uploaded a couple of screenshots to explain better what I'm trying to do. Thank you!
Hi @Lloyd useAsTitle does not support nested fields currently, we will commonly use a virtual field to get specific data for your document title. For example:
{
name: 'title',
type: 'text',
admin: {
hidden: true,
},
hooks: {
beforeChange: [
({ data }) => {
return data.course.title;
}
],
},
},
Then you would set
useAsTitle: 'title'
Hi, it seems like a really good solution, thanks a lot!
I've encountered only one problem, in my case
data.course.title
did not contain the title of the course, here's the output of
data
:
{
tier: 'base',
user: '63c66090c20a548b1c0a325b',
title: '',
course: '63f4835d1c09415657bfccff'
}
But I fetched it like this
{
name: 'title',
type: 'text',
admin: {
hidden: true
},
hooks: {
beforeChange: [
async ({data}) => {
const req = await fetch(`${process.env.URL}/api/courses/${data.course}`)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(data => {
return data.title
})
return req
}
]
}
}
And now everything works well
