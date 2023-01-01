DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

useAsTitle a field (not id) from a relationship

default discord avatar
Lloyd
5 months ago
2

Hello guys, I was wondering if there is any built-in way to do this:



I have 2 collections, UserCourses and Courses.

UserCourses

has a relationship to

Courses

.



I wanted to use as the title for each

UserCourses

record, the title of the course it has a relationship for (example:

Course.title

instead of the ID of the

Course

).



I uploaded a couple of screenshots to explain better what I'm trying to do. Thank you!

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Hi @Lloyd useAsTitle does not support nested fields currently, we will commonly use a virtual field to get specific data for your document title. For example:



        {
      name: 'title',
      type: 'text',
      admin: {
        hidden: true,
      },
      hooks: {
        beforeChange: [
          ({ data }) => {
            return data.course.title;
          }
        ],
      },
    },


    Then you would set

    useAsTitle: 'title'
  • default discord avatar
    Lloyd
    5 months ago

    Hi, it seems like a really good solution, thanks a lot!



    I've encountered only one problem, in my case

    data.course.title

    did not contain the title of the course, here's the output of

    data

    :


    {
  tier: 'base',
  user: '63c66090c20a548b1c0a325b',
  title: '',
  course: '63f4835d1c09415657bfccff'
}

    But I fetched it like this


        {
      name: 'title',
      type: 'text',
      admin: {
        hidden: true
      },
      hooks: {
        beforeChange: [
          async ({data}) => {
            const req = await fetch(`${process.env.URL}/api/courses/${data.course}`)
              .then(res => res.json())
              .then(data => {
                return data.title
              })
            return req
          }
        ]
      }
    }


    And now everything works well

