useAsTitle 'filename' for media collections does not seem to work

jankocian
jankocian
7 months ago
8

Hey, I'd like to have filenames as titles in the Admin, instead of the ID - it makes more sense in the validation messages and provides overall better user experience.



admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'filename',
  },


According to the docs, this code in my

CollectionConfig

should work, but in reality, I'm stuck with the IDs. Any ideas? 🙂



Thanks a lot!

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    7 months ago

    Hey @jankocian, this works as intended when I replicate - where in the admin panel are you still seeing the media ID?


    Have you tried removing your

    /node_modules/.cache

    ?

  jankocian
    7 months ago
    jankocian
    7 months ago


    I did remove my

    node_modules/.cache

    yet still nothing... Examples in the screenshots above.



    Btw. changing useAsTitle to an actual alt field does work.

    image.png
    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    7 months ago
    oic

    - interesting, I'll have to dig deeper to see why you cannot access the filename in this scenario.



    Work around for now - create a field that duplicates the filename and point

    useAsTitle

    to it. Try this:


        {
      name: 'title',
      label: 'filename',
      type: 'text',
      admin: {
        readOnly: true,
        hidden: true,
      },
      hooks: {
        beforeChange: [
          ({ data }) => {
            return data.filename;
          }
        ],
      },
    },
  hzk1337
    6 months ago
    hzk1337
    6 months ago

    +1 for this problem 🙂

  .redjoker
    last month
    .redjoker
    last month

    + 1 for this



    This appears to be related to the data in mongo. Starting with a fresh database got rid of the issue for me.

