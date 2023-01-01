useFormFields Value and Dispatch

Just wanted to leave this in the community in case anyone is wanting to leverage the useFormFields functionality like useState;
const [status, setStatus]: [string, (value: string) => void] = useFormFields(([fields, dispatch]) => [
fields.status.value as string, (value: string) => dispatch({ type: 'UPDATE', path: 'status', value: value })
]);
This will allow you to use status to get the value, and setStatus('') to make changes to your other form values.
