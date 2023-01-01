DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
User has no permission

tile
tile
last month
12

Hello,


I changed the database my project was connected to and I'm starting out with a completely clean database now. Because of this there was no user registered so I manually navigated to the create-first-user page to create a user. This worked and I can now log in with this user but I don't have permissions to edit anything. Not sure how user permissions work in Payload so I don't know where and how and how to change this.

  tylandavis
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    last month

    Hey @tile, my guess is that you possibly have a cookie saved in your browser of a user on the old database. Try clearing cookies and see if the problem persists.

  tile
    tile
    last month

    Hey, I cleared my cache and cookies but the issue persists. I have once again dropped the user from the database and was prompted to create a new user when I opened Payload, but I again can't edit anything using this user.



    If you want I could send you the credentials for the user on my development server for you to see

  tylandavis
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    last month

    Is your project already deployed? It could possibly be that you just need to add approriate access control for your collections

  tile
    tile
    last month

    Yes it's deployed. I'll look into that

  tylandavis
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    last month

    feel free to DM me credentials and I can take a look



    have you added CSRF to your Payload config?



    If you are only experiencing these issues on your deployed server, then that is likely the issue.



    import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';

const config = buildConfig({
  collections: [
    // collections here
  ],
  csrf: [ // whitelist of domains to allow cookie auth from
    'https://your-frontend-app.com',
    'https://your-other-frontend-app.com',
  ],
});

export default config;


    add the

    csrf

    part to your

    payload.config.ts

    with your domains.

  tile
    tile
    last month

    Yes that worked


    Thank you so much

  jmikrut
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last month
    nice
