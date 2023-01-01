User has no permission

Hello,
I changed the database my project was connected to and I'm starting out with a completely clean database now. Because of this there was no user registered so I manually navigated to the create-first-user page to create a user. This worked and I can now log in with this user but I don't have permissions to edit anything. Not sure how user permissions work in Payload so I don't know where and how and how to change this.
Hey @tile, my guess is that you possibly have a cookie saved in your browser of a user on the old database. Try clearing cookies and see if the problem persists.
Hey, I cleared my cache and cookies but the issue persists. I have once again dropped the user from the database and was prompted to create a new user when I opened Payload, but I again can't edit anything using this user.
If you want I could send you the credentials for the user on my development server for you to see
Is your project already deployed? It could possibly be that you just need to add approriate access control for your collections
Yes it's deployed. I'll look into that
feel free to DM me credentials and I can take a look
have you added CSRF to your Payload config?
If you are only experiencing these issues on your deployed server, then that is likely the issue.
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
const config = buildConfig({
collections: [
// collections here
],
csrf: [ // whitelist of domains to allow cookie auth from
'https://your-frontend-app.com',
'https://your-other-frontend-app.com',
],
});
export default config;
add the
csrf
part to your
payload.config.ts
with your domains.
Yes that worked
Thank you so much
