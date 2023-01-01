useTranslation always "not ready"

I have a HOC called
withTranslate
that looks like this:
const withTranslate = (Component) => (props) => {
const { t } = useTranslation('version');
return <Component {...props} t={t} />;
};
The idea is that sometimes I want to have dynamic descriptions to help users, to display different translation strings depending on what the value of the field is.
For example, I have a links that can either be external or internal pages. Internal pages use a relationship, and external is just a URL string. In the case that a user enters a URL for an external page that looks like it might be a page configured in the CMS, I want to prompt them with the description.
Using the withTranslate HOC then looks like this...
description: withTranslate(({ value, t }) =>
Validator.internalUrl(value)
? t('custom:linkGroup.url.urlIsInternal')
: t('custom:linkGroup.url.description')
),
However, it appears that
t
is always
not ready
. Even if I check for it like
ready && <Component ..
, my translations don't appear, just the key string.
Any ideas why useTranslation might not be working here?
Solved... I had react-i18next version 12 installed in my dependencies, whereas payload has version 11
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.