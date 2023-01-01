DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Using Access function with custom User interface

default discord avatar
Martin Törnros
2 months ago
1

When using Access Controls I can for example create a function

isSuperAdmin

to only let users with a certain role create new content, like.



const isSuperAdmin: Access<any, User> = ({req: {user}}) => {
  return (user?.role?.value as Role).hierarchy <= 1
}

and


access: {
    create: isSuperAdmin,
    ...

and within the function,

user

would be recognised and typed as a

User

.



How could I achieve the same without having to create a separate function? The following code works but in the editor the

user

variable is typed as

any

(not

User

) hence not recognising the

role

field:


create: ({req: {user}}) => {
      return (user?.role?.value as Role).hierarchy <= 1
    }

I realise I'd probably have to specify

Access<any, User>

(or, at least

User

somewhere) but I can't figure out where.



(I'm aware that creating a function is good for reusability, but the admin case is just an example. Please ignore the reusability aspect when answering the question)



Thanks!



Solution:


create: ({req: {user}}) => {
  return ((user as User)?.role?.value as Role).hierarchy <= 1
}
