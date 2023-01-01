Using Access function with custom User interface

When using Access Controls I can for example create a function
isSuperAdmin
to only let users with a certain role create new content, like.
const isSuperAdmin: Access<any, User> = ({req: {user}}) => {
return (user?.role?.value as Role).hierarchy <= 1
}
and
access: {
create: isSuperAdmin,
...
and within the function,
user
would be recognised and typed as a
User
.
How could I achieve the same without having to create a separate function? The following code works but in the editor the
user
variable is typed as
any
(not
User
) hence not recognising the
role
field:
create: ({req: {user}}) => {
return (user?.role?.value as Role).hierarchy <= 1
}
I realise I'd probably have to specify
Access<any, User>
(or, at least
User
somewhere) but I can't figure out where.
(I'm aware that creating a function is good for reusability, but the admin case is just an example. Please ignore the reusability aspect when answering the question)
Thanks!
Solution:
create: ({req: {user}}) => {
return ((user as User)?.role?.value as Role).hierarchy <= 1
}
