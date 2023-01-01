Using Aliases in backend?

Looking at the demo,

I see a lot of imports like this

import MediaContent from '../../blocks/MediaContent'; import populateFullTitle from './hooks/populateFullTitle'; import MediaSlider from '../../blocks/MediaSlider';

I tried to use aliases by modifying the tsconfig file

but getting error, has anyone been able to use aliases path?

Idealy importing like this

import MediaContent from '@/blocks/MediaContent';

I keep getting

code: 'MODULE_NOT_FOUND',

I see this structure was used on the website,

but not sure why the same thing doesnt working for the cms

@jmikrut any ideas about this?