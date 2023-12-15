Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

Using Drizzle/Mongoose directly

default discord avatar
jasonaa10 months ago
10

If I use Payload CMS, I get a admin interface, GraphQL and REST APIs for free, migrations handled, etc.



Can I still use Drizzle or Mongoose directly to update data, or do I need to exclusively use Payload's tooling for changes? I think this is the case but wanted to be sure.

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    10 months ago

    Absolutely you can! Drizzle and Mongoose is fully exposed by payload - you can find it inside of

    payload.db
  • default discord avatar
    jasonaa10 months ago

    thanks, looking forward to playing with payload!

  • default discord avatar
    techinverted7 months ago

    @Alessio🍣 Would it be faster using payload.db to update or create data ?

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    7 months ago

    payload.db is faster, but it lacks support for lots of things like access control and hooks. It's basically a direct database call with very little payload other than where queries and pagination

  • default discord avatar
    techinverted7 months ago

    Okay makes sense. It’s exactly what I was looking for



    @Alessio🍣 I had another question, if I run payload in a nodejs cluster is there anything I need to keep in mind or best practices?

  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg7 months ago

    Did you end up trying this? If so how did you configure it?

  • default discord avatar
    techinverted7 months ago

    @seth It’s quite simple. You can use payload.db anywhere you need with the local api.



    I’ll try and find you an example when I get back



    Oh wait, are you referencing the cluster setup? I did set it up



    I used pm2 to create a cluster, I’ve also implemented on railway using their cluster implementation (replicas)

  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg7 months ago

    So I actually had a huge performance boost just spawning multiple workers in

    server.ts

    I saw a 3-4x increase overall without using PM2!

  • default discord avatar
    techinverted6 months ago

    Ooh nice @seth , I’ve done that as well. I use them for intensive cronjobs. What are you using for workers to do ?

  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg6 months ago

    Just serving lots of web requests!

