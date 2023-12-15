Using Drizzle/Mongoose directly

If I use Payload CMS, I get a admin interface, GraphQL and REST APIs for free, migrations handled, etc.
Can I still use Drizzle or Mongoose directly to update data, or do I need to exclusively use Payload's tooling for changes? I think this is the case but wanted to be sure.
Absolutely you can! Drizzle and Mongoose is fully exposed by payload - you can find it inside of
payload.db
thanks, looking forward to playing with payload!
@Alessio🍣 Would it be faster using payload.db to update or create data ?
payload.db is faster, but it lacks support for lots of things like access control and hooks. It's basically a direct database call with very little payload other than where queries and pagination
Okay makes sense. It’s exactly what I was looking for
@Alessio🍣 I had another question, if I run payload in a nodejs cluster is there anything I need to keep in mind or best practices?
Did you end up trying this? If so how did you configure it?
@seth It’s quite simple. You can use payload.db anywhere you need with the local api.
I’ll try and find you an example when I get back
Oh wait, are you referencing the cluster setup? I did set it up
I used pm2 to create a cluster, I’ve also implemented on railway using their cluster implementation (replicas)
So I actually had a huge performance boost just spawning multiple workers in
server.ts
I saw a 3-4x increase overall without using PM2!
Ooh nice @seth , I’ve done that as well. I use them for intensive cronjobs. What are you using for workers to do ?
Just serving lots of web requests!
