Using payload components inside Edit view or NextJs page

default discord avatar
ysione
7 months ago
2

Does anyone know a correct way to use default payload components? Or is there even a way to do it?


I need to display a table inside Edit view, I wrote a component and added an UI field to collection. Problem comes when using for example Cell component


import { Cell } from "payload/components/views/Cell";

...
<div id="head" className='grid grid-cols-4'>
   <Cell/>
</div>
...

It gives following error


./node_modules/payload/components/views/Cell.ts
Module parse failed: Unexpected token (2:7)
You may need an appropriate loader to handle this file type, currently no loaders are configured to process this file. See https://webpack.js.org/concepts#loaders
| export { default as Cell } from '../../dist/admin/components/views/collections/List/Cell';
> export type { Props } from '../../dist/admin/components/views/collections/List/Cell/types';
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    7 months ago

    Hi @ysione - this will be possible in the future 👀 for now only some fields are available to be used or extended (text, textarea, upload). The SEO plugin provides a good example on how to do this

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-seo/tree/main/src/fields
  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg
    last month

    I know this is an old thread but I'm hitting this issue as well, though I suspect it's because I'm using js and not ts? I'm using the collection list view example straight from the docs and getting this error:


    ERROR in ./node_modules/payload/components/views/List.ts 2:7
Module parse failed: Unexpected token (2:7)
You may need an appropriate loader to handle this file type, currently no loaders are configured to process this file. See https://webpack.js.org/concepts#loaders
| export { default as List } from '../../dist/admin/components/views/collections/List/Default';
> export type { Props } from '../../dist/admin/components/views/collections/List/types';
