Using `relationship` field for `RowLabel`

I have an
array
field that lets the user select an item from a collection with a
relationship
field. I'd like to use the
title
field of that item for the
RowLabel
, but the
relationship
field returns the item
id
. I've seen that there's a Local API that can be used to asynchronously retrieve data (e.g. with
findById
), but
RowLabel
doesn't accept
Promise
as a return value.
Is there an easy way to do this?
Sorry just found this question, seems to answer my questionhttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1097588914732150865/1097608591793455164
For anyone else who comes across this, a solution that uses
fetch
instead of
axios
admin: {
components: {
RowLabel: ({ data, index = 0 }) => {
const [label, setLabel] = useState(`Feature ${String(index).padStart(2, '0')}`)
useEffect(() => {
fetch(
`${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL}${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_API_ROUTE}/features/${data.feature}`
).then(async (res) => {
setLabel((await res.json()).title)
})
}, [data.feature])
return label
},
},
},
just saved me, thanks. This would be a great add to the
rowLabel
docs. Or even better adding a
depth
field parameter somewhere in
admin
to do this automatically
