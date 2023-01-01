Using `relationship` field for `RowLabel`

I have an

array

field that lets the user select an item from a collection with a

relationship

field. I'd like to use the

title

field of that item for the

RowLabel

, but the

relationship

field returns the item

id

. I've seen that there's a Local API that can be used to asynchronously retrieve data (e.g. with

findById

), but

RowLabel

doesn't accept

Promise

as a return value.

Is there an easy way to do this?

Sorry just found this question, seems to answer my question

For anyone else who comes across this, a solution that uses

fetch

instead of

axios