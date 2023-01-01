DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Using with CapRover - persistent data?

default discord avatar
chaitealattayy
last month
2

I'm using Payload alongside Next for a headless build. I'm using CapRover to manage my server.



For my MongoDB instance, I'm using a persistent app per CapRover's docs:

https://caprover.com/docs/persistent-apps.html

.



I currently don't have Payload set to be a persistent app. Should it be? I'm leaning towards yes because it looks like things like admin thumbnails get saved directly to the Payload directory as opposed to the MongoDB.



Definitely curious to hear what people think here.

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    last month

    You will want it to be persistant if that is where you are going to store files. Otherwise you could opt for cloud storage to store files, i.e. AWS S3 or similar!

  • default discord avatar
    chaitealattayy
    last month

    That makes sense, thanks!

