I'm using Payload alongside Next for a headless build. I'm using CapRover to manage my server.

For my MongoDB instance, I'm using a persistent app per CapRover's docs:

.

I currently don't have Payload set to be a persistent app. Should it be? I'm leaning towards yes because it looks like things like admin thumbnails get saved directly to the Payload directory as opposed to the MongoDB.

Definitely curious to hear what people think here.