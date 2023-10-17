Usual process to change payload config / database schema in production

How do you handle changing the configuration and database schema on a live environment ?

Here's the approach I tried, which didn't work:

1. Add a field in a collection in payload.config.ts

2. ( I say yes to the prompt, which reviews correctly the local database)

3. Commit / Push to backend repo / Pull live

4. Run

npm run build

on server

5. Run

npm run serve

on server

What am I missing? Should I look into migrations for this? As long as I stay in my local env it's fine, because I use

npm run dev

and have that prompt to which I say yes. But when going live and not using

npm run dev

, how do I do it ?

Thanks