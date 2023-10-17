Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Usual process to change payload config / database schema in production

default discord avatar
sssspray
3 days ago
4

How do you handle changing the configuration and database schema on a live environment ?



Here's the approach I tried, which didn't work:



1. Add a field in a collection in payload.config.ts


2. ( I say yes to the prompt, which reviews correctly the local database)


3. Commit / Push to backend repo / Pull live


4. Run

npm run build

on server


5. Run

npm run serve

on server




What am I missing? Should I look into migrations for this? As long as I stay in my local env it's fine, because I use

npm run dev

and have that prompt to which I say yes. But when going live and not using

npm run dev

, how do I do it ?



Thanks

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 days ago

    You will need to explicitly run your migrations against the database. ie.

    payload migrate

    before running serve. This is not done automatically.

  • default discord avatar
    sssspray
    2 days ago

    @denolfe Yes, I tried that, but what I get is "No migration to run". Is it because I miss I step when changing the payload config ? Do I have to explicitly start a migration before doing a change in the payload config ?



    This part is unclear. I read the documentation carefully, but it doesn't provide much help 😦



    So to recap, the workflow I tried after @denolfe's hint is the following:


    1. Make changes to my Payload CMS configuration (e.g., add a field in a collection in

    payload.config.ts

    ).


    2. Commit and push these changes to my backend repository / Pull the changes on my live server.


    3. Run

    npm run build

    on my server.


    4. Run

    npm run payload migrate

    on my server to apply the changes to my database schema.

    -> But I get a "No migration to run" message

    5. Finally, run

    npm run serve

    on my server



    Is there something missing in this general workflow ? I even tried to empty the db to see if build/migrate would create the schema, but it didnt.



    I'm obviously missing something... At what point in the process is the schema supposed to be built in the db ?

    CleanShot_2023-10-17_at_11.50.07.png
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    You are missing one part between 1 and 2. You need to run

    payload migrate:create

    to write the migration to a file.



    Check that file in. This will then be detected when you run migrate.

  • default discord avatar
    sssspray
    2 days ago

    @denolfe Great, thanks !

