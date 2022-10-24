Usual process to change payload config / database schema in production

How do you handle changing the configuration and database schema on a live environment ?
Here's the approach I tried, which didn't work:
1. Add a field in a collection in payload.config.ts
2. ( I say yes to the prompt, which reviews correctly the local database)
3. Commit / Push to backend repo / Pull live
4. Run
npm run build
on server
5. Run
npm run serve
on server
What am I missing? Should I look into migrations for this? As long as I stay in my local env it's fine, because I use
npm run dev
and have that prompt to which I say yes. But when going live and not using
npm run dev
, how do I do it ?
Thanks
You will need to explicitly run your migrations against the database. ie.
payload migrate
before running serve. This is not done automatically.
Yes, I tried that, but what I get is "No migration to run". Is it because I miss I step when changing the payload config ? Do I have to explicitly start a migration before doing a change in the payload config ?
This part is unclear. I read the documentation carefully, but it doesn't provide much help 😦
So to recap, the workflow I tried after@967118574445547650
's hint is the following:
1. Make changes to my Payload CMS configuration (e.g., add a field in a collection in
payload.config.ts
).
2. Commit and push these changes to my backend repository / Pull the changes on my live server.
3. Run
npm run build
on my server.
4. Run
npm run payload migrate
on my server to apply the changes to my database schema.-> But I get a "No migration to run" message
5. Finally, run
npm run serve
on my server
Is there something missing in this general workflow ? I even tried to empty the db to see if build/migrate would create the schema, but it didnt.
I'm obviously missing something... At what point in the process is the schema supposed to be built in the db ?
You are missing one part between 1 and 2. You need to run
payload migrate:create
to write the migration to a file.
Check that file in. This will then be detected when you run migrate.
Great, thanks !
Hey@466682933327953920
would you mind to share your completed setup?
Because I am having a hard time understanding it.
So our setup for the dev environment is the following:
- I create the migrations locally before pushing with payload:migrate
- I push everthing to Gitlab
- I have the Dockerfile with the migrations
# Install pnpm globally for Payload operations
RUN npm install -g pnpm --unsafe-perm
# Run database migrations
RUN pnpm payload migrate:status || echo "No pending migrations found."
RUN pnpm payload migrate || echo "No migrations to apply."
# Build the application
RUN \
if [ -f yarn.lock ]; then yarn run build; \
elif [ -f package-lock.json ]; then npm run build; \
elif [ -f pnpm-lock.yaml ]; then corepack enable pnpm && pnpm run build; \
else echo "Lockfile not found." && exit 1; \
fi
- The build should be deployed with Azure App Service
Maybe I am overthinking this but would you mind helping me there?
Thank you for the discussion, that is exactly what I was looking for, but I have a question, do I need to run the migration every time I'm building the app? I believe that it is the best approach to run it before the build as the documentation says but I'm getting the error, when I try to run the migration:create a second time:
"type \"enum_users_role\" already exists"
Do I need to run something else instead? Maybe a migrate:update?
Before pushing to your Prod/Dev environment you have to run the migrations locally with migrate:create. Then in your Docker File you only have to run the migrations via migrate (no create).
Got it, so it makes sense to add the migration commands in the build process (only migrate) and run the migrate:create when necessary, thank you!
For the migration, is it necessary to save all files to the migration folder? If I add the files from /migrations/* to git ignore, will it not work correctly trying to migrate something already migrated?
You run migrate:create locally and migrate in the build process, yes.
Yes. You dont put the migrations folder in the .git-ignore
Sorry for reviving this but it seems you tried it. If I get it right and I'm on normal builds on Vercel, not docker. After I'm done development / upgrade or anything that requires database schema update, I will create migration file from local and include it in git, Before build and deploy process, I need to run that migration on PROD database and then deploy new version. But here is where I found little discrepancy. I did the same with one exception, I created new migration on my local machine, changed database connection in
.env
to PROD and run
npm run payload migrate
to apply new schema and that is where I had similar error to this :
"type \"enum_users_role\" already exists"
, so I had to run
npm run payload migrate:fresh
but of course that Drops everything and I lost data (just setup phase to no "real" loss, except my 15 minutes). So am I missing something? If It is like this and I need to do backup of database, flush it, create by new schema a and get data back, that is hell of a run for bigger PROD deployments (I hope I am missing something). Do you have any insights to this or recommendations? 🙂
For anyone else wondering the same, after checking docs multiple times it came to me. That migration tool checks for previous migrations and builts the delta only, So don't be stupid as me and save your migrations 😄 (docs ->https://payloadcms.com/docs/database/migrations#postgres-migrations
). I will post here after trying when I'm 100% sure 🙂
Confirmed 🙂 It is building delta on migration.
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