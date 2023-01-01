This was a problem I couldn't find an easy answer to so I figured I would just post it here.
The issue:
Attempting to use
require('dotenv').config()
in
payload.config.ts
results in an error at runtime.
The fix:
- Prefix the environment variable in your .env with
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_
.
- Use the
import
method of including the dotenv package:
import dotenv from 'dotenv'
- Invoke dotenv like so
dotenv.config()
- Access your environment variable like so:
process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_EXAMPLE
When I do this, there is no build errorand
there is no js/network error at runtime.
Hope this helps someone in the future!
@jmikrut, we had chatted about this briefly in another prost. Just a heads up in case you're curious where this landed.
I found the answer here and implemented it how I described it above:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/1654#issuecomment-1419012718
.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.