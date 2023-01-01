This was a problem I couldn't find an easy answer to so I figured I would just post it here.

The issue:

Attempting to use

require('dotenv').config()

in

payload.config.ts

results in an error at runtime.

The fix:

- Prefix the environment variable in your .env with

PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_

.

- Use the

import

method of including the dotenv package:

import dotenv from 'dotenv'

- Invoke dotenv like so

dotenv.config()

- Access your environment variable like so:

process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_EXAMPLE

When I do this, there is no build error

and

there is no js/network error at runtime.

Hope this helps someone in the future!

@jmikrut, we had chatted about this briefly in another prost. Just a heads up in case you're curious where this landed.

I found the answer here and implemented it how I described it above:

.