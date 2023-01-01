I am trying to build payload using the generated Dockerfile by the

create-payload-app

script. It tries to build application using the build script which generates a bundle folder that is including multiple versions of GraphQL as shown with this error:

Error: Cannot use GraphQLScalarType "DateTime" from another module or realm.

But fixing it by forcing the latest version of graphql with a resolution block in package.json breaks the admin interface as they are expected older versions.

"resolutions": { "graphql": "16.6.0", "**/graphql": "16.6.0" },

So what versions should satisfy both, server and admin interface?