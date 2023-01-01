Validate current password when updating user

Hey,

I'm currently trying to implement the typical settings page, where you allow the user to change the password. Now, I'm having an issue, because I have a beforeValidateHook function on the Users collection - in there I do something like this:

export const usersBeforeValidateHook: CollectionBeforeValidateHook<User> = async ({ data, req: { user, payload }, originalDoc, }) => { if (user && originalDoc && !user.roles.includes('admin') && !user.roles.includes('moderator')) { throw new Error('Only an admin can edit another admin'); } if (user && user.id === originalDoc.id) { const newData = data as User & { currentPassword?: string; newPassword?: string; }; if (typeof newData.newPassword !== 'undefined') { const providedCurrentPasswordHash = payload.encrypt(newData.currentPassword ?? ''); if (user.password !== providedCurrentPasswordHash) { throw new Error('The provided password does not match the current password.'); } if (newData.newPassword.length < 8) { throw new Error('Your password must be longer than 8 characters.'); } data.password = payload.decrypt(newData.newPassword); delete (data as any).currentPassword; delete (data as any).newPassword; } } return data; };

Now, as you can see - the issue is, that the payload.encrypt() function does not work, because I'm sure that this is just a generic encrypt function and not the same one that is used when registering or logging the user in, as that one would need to also need to take in the salt. I have gone through the payload API, but can not really find a way on how to implement that properly.

So I'm wondering how would I implement this functionality of changing the password in payload?