Validation error for field which no longer exists (with that name)

default discord avatar
spacehill
3 months ago
5

While running dev: What could cause validation error with old field name?


I get complain about field "menu-name", but I changed to "menu_name" a little while ago, and can't no longer find references to "menu-name" in my codebase.


Already deleted: node_modules/.cache/webpack

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    Is the previous field name in the database?



    That's the first place I would check when changing data structures, unless you added no data ofc @spacehill

  • default discord avatar
    Exo
    3 months ago

    Probably you still have the index of that field in your mongodb. Use

    mongosh

    and connect to your databse, from there use

    db.<collection>.getIndexedes()

    and if you still see the associated index just drop it 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    if you prefer a GUI like me, compass is solid

    https://www.mongodb.com/products/compass
  • default discord avatar
    spacehill
    3 months ago

    Thank you guys! Old index was still there. Seems to be all good now after deleting it 👍 And yeah, using the Compass, pretty handy

