Validation error with valid email address

I'm attempting to implement automated testing using Mocha and I've run into an issue with creating the initial account on my Payload instance.
In my test script, I first delete all indexes and records from all collections in the DB, and then the obvious next step is to crate the initial Account (what I call my Users collection). However, when I attempt to use the REST API to create the initial account I get the following error:
{
"errors": [
{
"name": "ValidationError",
"data": [
{
"field": "email",
"message": "Please enter a valid email address."
}
],
"message": "The following field is invalid: email"
}
]
}
But the email address I'm providing is a valid email. Anyone have any idea why I'm getting this validation error?
Here's the relevant CLI output:
...
webpack compiled successfully
[01:35:41] ERROR (payload): ValidationError: The following field is invalid: email
at beforeChange (/Users/ajb/Server/zazzanova/api/node_modules/payload/src/fields/hooks/beforeChange/index.ts:60:11)
at create (/Users/ajb/Server/zazzanova/api/node_modules/payload/src/collections/operations/create.ts:195:31)
at createHandler (/Users/ajb/Server/zazzanova/api/node_modules/payload/src/collections/requestHandlers/create.ts:26:17)
DB RESET
✔ should zork payload-preferences (942ms)
✔ should zork payload-migrations (193ms)
✔ should zork accounts (219ms)
INIT ROOT ACCOUNT
1) should create the root account
3 passing (1s)
1 failing
1) INIT ROOT ACCOUNT
should create the root account:
AssertionError: expected [ { name: 'ValidationError', …(2) } ] to not exist
at should2.not.exist (file:///Users/ajb/Server/zazzanova/api/node_modules/chai/chai.js:3110:36)
at Context.<anonymous> (file:///Users/ajb/Server/zazzanova/api/test/reset.mjs:92:14)
at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
And here's the test script:
describe('INIT ROOT ACCOUNT', () => {
it('should create the root account', async () => {
const request = await fetch('http://localhost:3000/api/accounts', {
method: 'POST',
body: JSON.stringify({
email: 'myemail@mydomain.com',
password: '12345'
})
})
const data = await request.json()
log(data)
should.not.exist(data.errors)
})
})
Thanks in advance for any help!
Nevermind, I just figured it out 30 seconds after posting this.
The problem was that I wasn't including the
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
header in my
POST
request to create the "root" user.
Why this throws a validation error is beyond me.
