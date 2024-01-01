Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Validation error with valid email address

default discord avatar
ajb_999
4 days ago

I'm attempting to implement automated testing using Mocha and I've run into an issue with creating the initial account on my Payload instance.



In my test script, I first delete all indexes and records from all collections in the DB, and then the obvious next step is to crate the initial Account (what I call my Users collection). However, when I attempt to use the REST API to create the initial account I get the following error:


{
   "errors": [
      {
         "name": "ValidationError",
         "data": [
            {
               "field": "email",
               "message": "Please enter a valid email address."
            }
         ],
         "message": "The following field is invalid: email"
      }
   ]
}


But the email address I'm providing is a valid email. Anyone have any idea why I'm getting this validation error?



Here's the relevant CLI output:


...
webpack compiled successfully
[01:35:41] ERROR (payload): ValidationError: The following field is invalid: email
    at beforeChange (/Users/ajb/Server/zazzanova/api/node_modules/payload/src/fields/hooks/beforeChange/index.ts:60:11)
    at create (/Users/ajb/Server/zazzanova/api/node_modules/payload/src/collections/operations/create.ts:195:31)
    at createHandler (/Users/ajb/Server/zazzanova/api/node_modules/payload/src/collections/requestHandlers/create.ts:26:17)


  DB RESET
    ✔ should zork payload-preferences (942ms)
    ✔ should zork payload-migrations (193ms)
    ✔ should zork accounts (219ms)

  INIT ROOT ACCOUNT
{
   "errors": [
      {
         "name": "ValidationError",
         "data": [
            {
               "field": "email",
               "message": "Please enter a valid email address."
            }
         ],
         "message": "The following field is invalid: email"
      }
   ]
}
    1) should create the root account


  3 passing (1s)
  1 failing

  1) INIT ROOT ACCOUNT
       should create the root account:
     AssertionError: expected [ { name: 'ValidationError', …(2) } ] to not exist
      at should2.not.exist (file:///Users/ajb/Server/zazzanova/api/node_modules/chai/chai.js:3110:36)
      at Context.<anonymous> (file:///Users/ajb/Server/zazzanova/api/test/reset.mjs:92:14)
      at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)


And here's the test script:


describe('INIT ROOT ACCOUNT', () => {
    it('should create the root account', async () => {
        const request = await fetch('http://localhost:3000/api/accounts', {
            method: 'POST',
            body: JSON.stringify({
                email: 'myemail@mydomain.com',
                password: '12345'
            })
        })

        const data = await request.json()
        log(data)

        should.not.exist(data.errors)
    })
})


Thanks in advance for any help!



Nevermind, I just figured it out 30 seconds after posting this.



The problem was that I wasn't including the

'Content-Type': 'application/json'

header in my

POST

request to create the "root" user.



Why this throws a validation error is beyond me.

