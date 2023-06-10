Validation on field not working as expected

Hello,

I am currently experiencing some rather unexpected behaviour, where it only works every third time. If I click the Save button X times in a row, it only works every third time.

Code:

// ProductExternalReviews.ts import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'; import { validateYoutubeUrl } from '../utilities/helpers'; import Products from './Products'; const ProductExternalReviews: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'product-external-reviews', access: { read: () => true, }, versions: true, fields: [ // Main { name: 'product', type: 'relationship', required: true, relationTo: Products.slug, index: true, admin: { description: 'In case it is a bundle, select the main product', }, }, { name: 'type', type: 'select', required: true, defaultValue: 'youtube-video-url', options: [{ label: 'Youtube Video URL', value: 'youtube-video-url' }], }, { name: 'youtubeVideoUrl', type: 'text', required: true, admin: { condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData?.type === 'youtube-video-url', }, validate: validateYoutubeUrl, }, ], }; export default ProductExternalReviews; // helpers.ts const youtubeUrlRegex = /^(https?\:\/\/)?(www\.youtube\.com|youtu\.?be)\/.+$/g; export const validateYoutubeUrl = (value: string) => { if (!youtubeUrlRegex.test(value)) { return 'Invalid Youtube URL'; } return true; };

What am I doing wrong here?