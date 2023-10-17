"ValidationError: The following field is invalid" during migration

Hey there, I am trying to create a migration using payload. I tried many different things so for now my current state is that I'm reading the old object and saving the transformed object to a different collection.
My first question is how to do a migration properly and my second one is why I'm getting the error attached below.
Code:
const questions = await payload.find({
collection: 'questions',
});
do {
const docs = questions.docs;
const newQuestions = (docs as unknown as Question[]).map(
(q: Question): QuestionsNew => {
return {
id: crypto.randomUUID(),
question: q.question,
type:
q.questionType === 'a'
? 'a'
: 'b',
category: q.category,
possibleAnswers: getAnswerArray(q),
solution:
q.solution_numerical ??
parseInt(q.solution_multichoice),
updatedAt: new Date().toString(),
createdAt: q.createdAt,
};
},
);
for (const newQuestion of newQuestions) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(newQuestion));
await payload.create({
collection: 'questionsNew',
data: newQuestion,
});
}
} while (questions.nextPage);
Error (shortened):
[16:01:15] ERROR (payload): Error running migration ***
[...]
node:internal/process/promises:288
triggerUncaughtException(err, true /* fromPromise */);
^
ValidationError: The following field is invalid: question
at beforeChange (C:\***\backend\node_modules\payload\dist\fields\hooks\beforeChange\index.js:38:15)
at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
at async create (C:\***\backend\node_modules\payload\dist\collections\operations\create.js:135:35) {
data: [ { field: 'question', message: 'This field is required.' } ],
isOperational: true,
isPublic: false,
status: 400
}
Node.js v18.13.0
: I'm using MongoDB.
Can you log out the values for the
question
? Sounds like the value may not exist or be what you're expecting.
Looks like you already are. What were the values?
I have already tried to log them but I could not spot anything unusual with them.
{
"id": "8f6444ce-5063-4137-a464-1bd54958d261",
"question": [
{
"children": [
{
"text": "Die Reihenfolge der Zahlen erfolgt nach bestimmten mathematischen Regeln. Ersetzen Sie das Fragezeichen mit der richtigen Zahl."
}
]
},
{
"children": [
{
"text": ""
}
]
},
{
"children": [
{
"text": "Zahlenreihe"
}
]
},
{
"children": [
{
"text": "3\t9\t6\t9\t27\t?"
}
]
},
{
"children": [
{
"text": ""
}
]
}
],
"type": "numerical",
"category": "652e81e221293f3814b0eec5",
"possibleAnswers": [],
"solution": 24,
"updatedAt": "Tue Nov 14 2023 17:01:15 GMT+0100 (Mitteleuropäische Normalzeit)",
"createdAt": "2023-10-17T12:49:24.065Z"
}
this is one object from the list I fetched from the database (the one where the exception is thrown)
seems like I'm not very concentrated right now. It was in fact the right one.
do you need the collection code?
NewQuestions.ts (collection where the new questions are inserted to)
const Questions: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'questionsNew',
labels: {
singular: 'Frage',
plural: 'Fragen',
},
access: {
read: ({ req: { user } }) => {
return true;
},
},
admin: {
description: 'Fragen für den Logiktest',
useAsTitle: 'category',
},
fields: [
{
name: 'question',
label: 'Frage',
required: true,
type: 'richText',
},
{
name: 'type',
label: 'Fragentype',
type: 'select',
required: true,
defaultValue: 'multipleChoice',
options: [
{
label: 'Multiple Choice',
value: 'multipleChoice',
},
{
label: 'Numerisch',
value: 'numerical',
},
],
},
{
name: 'category',
label: 'Kategorie',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'category',
hasMany: false,
required: true,
maxDepth: 0,
},
{
name: 'possibleAnswers',
label: 'Antwortmoeglichkeiten',
type: 'array',
fields: [
{
name: 'image',
label: 'Grafik',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'media',
},
{
name: 'text',
label: 'Text',
type: 'textarea',
},
],
required: true,
admin: {
condition: (data) => data.type !== 'numerical',
},
},
{
name: 'solution',
label: 'Lösung',
type: 'number',
required: true,
},
],
};
I found the issue. I tried to save slateeditor data while using lexical 🙂
