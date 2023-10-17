Hey there, I am trying to create a migration using payload. I tried many different things so for now my current state is that I'm reading the old object and saving the transformed object to a different collection.

My first question is how to do a migration properly and my second one is why I'm getting the error attached below.

Code:

const questions = await payload. find ({ collection : 'questions' , }); do { const docs = questions. docs ; const newQuestions = (docs as unknown as Question []). map ( ( q : Question ): QuestionsNew => { return { id : crypto. randomUUID (), question : q. question , type : q. questionType === 'a' ? 'a' : 'b' , category : q. category , possibleAnswers : getAnswerArray (q), solution : q. solution_numerical ?? parseInt (q. solution_multichoice ), updatedAt : new Date (). toString (), createdAt : q. createdAt , }; }, ); for ( const newQuestion of newQuestions) { console . log ( JSON . stringify (newQuestion)); await payload. create ({ collection : 'questionsNew' , data : newQuestion, }); } } while (questions. nextPage );

Error (shortened):

[16:01:15] ERROR (payload): Error running migration *** [...] node:internal/process/promises:288 triggerUncaughtException(err, true /* fromPromise */); ^ ValidationError: The following field is invalid: question at beforeChange (C:\***\backend

ode_modules\payload\dist\fields\hooks\beforeChange\index.js:38:15) at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5) at async create (C:\***\backend

ode_modules\payload\dist\collections\operations\create.js:135:35) { data: [ { field: 'question', message: 'This field is required.' } ], isOperational: true, isPublic: false, status: 400 } Node.js v18.13.0

: I'm using MongoDB.

"ValidationError: The following field is invalid" during migration