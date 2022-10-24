Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

ValidationError: The following field is invalid: email, but no email field in collection

default discord avatar
gak4u3 years ago
2

Hi Everyone,



I have following user collection which where I am not using authentication in payload cms, rather I have a SvelteKit app where i'm handling auth.



import { CollectionConfig, Field } from 'payload/types'; import {isAdmin, isAdminOrSelf} from '../access/Access'; const Users: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'users', admin: { useAsTitle: 'mobile', }, access: { read: isAdminOrSelf('id'), create: isAdminOrSelf('id'), update: isAdminOrSelf('id'), delete: isAdmin, }, fields: [ { name: 'mobile', type: 'text', required: true, unique: true, label: 'Mobile', }, { name: 'first_name', type: 'text', label: 'First Name', }, { name: 'last_name', type: 'text', label: 'Last Name', }, { name: 'membership', type: 'select', options: [ { label: 'Premium', value: 'premium' }, { label: 'Basic', value: 'basic' }, ], defaultValue: 'basic', }, ] }; export default Users;

But I am getting following error while creating a new record from payload cms admin



ERROR (payload): ValidationError: The following field is invalid: email at create (/Users/anil/Projects/RN/vqard-be/node_modules/payload/src/collections/operations/create.ts:215:11) at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5) at createHandler (/Users/anil/Projects/RN/vqard-be/node_modules/payload/src/collections/requestHandlers/create.ts:19:17)

Any pointers will be very helpful. TIA



For authentication, I am using a different collection called AdminUser



After digging a little I found that error is little misleading. This error is being thrown for duplicate email key from mongoose. Somehow mongoose is still validating for duplicate email which is basically null. So I didn’t had any problem for first user

  • default discord avatar
    .hawk_e3 years ago

    Check for a email index in your Users collection and delete it. Payload creates a index when the project is bootstraped

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago
    @192326708831977472

    — nailed it, this is the issue for sure



    we don't ever delete indexes for you



    so there's still a

    unique

    index in place

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.