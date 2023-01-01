ValidationError Understanding Help

Hi,
I am running into the following error:
[16:56:43] ERROR (payload): ValidationError: The following field is invalid: organization
at beforeChange (C:\Users\Igor\Desktop\IMF Solutions\blueprint-payload-cms\node_modules\payload\src\fields\hooks\beforeChange\index.ts:52:11)
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)
at updateByID (C:\Users\Igor\Desktop\IMF Solutions\blueprint-payload-cms\node_modules\payload\src\collections\operations\updateByID.ts:211:16)
The error only happens when I am trying to log into the dashboard. After I am logged in, the usage functions normally.
Organizations is a relationship field in Users, as follows:
{
name: 'organization',
label: 'Organization',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'organizations',
hasMany: false,
access: {
read: () => true,
update: () => false,
create: () => false,
},
},
I get the error 'organization is not a valid field' when I try to login, however after refreshing the page, I am loged in and things work normally. Any idea of what this could be?
Good afternoon @shisue - happy to help - do you mind sharing your User collection?
Good afternoon! I managed to pinpoint the issue, but I am not sure how to fix it. The problem is, I want to have two roles (manager and member) be assigned only through hooks, but not manually. I currently have a validate that checks if the assigned role is one of the two, and it rejects if so. The problem is, the validate is also rejecting requests from a hook, not only form a user.
if (val.includes('organizationManager')
val.includes('organizationMember')) {
console.log('here');
console.log(data);
return 'The Organization Manager and Organization Member roles are not assignable manually. Please assign user as manager or member of an organization.';
}
...
},
And this is what the hook that alters the role looks like:
export const manageManagerRole: FieldHook = async ({ data, previousDoc }) => {
// If no updates in the manager field, return
if (!data || !previousDoc) {
return;
}
// if no updated managers, return
if (
data?.managers?.length === previousDoc?.managers?.length &&
data.managers.every((manager, index) => manager === previousDoc.managers[index])
) {
return;
}
const newManagers = data?.managers.filter(manager => !previousDoc?.managers.includes(manager));
const removedManagers = previousDoc?.managers.filter(manager => !data?.managers.includes(manager));
// Add the organization manager role to the new managers
for (const manager of newManagers) {
const user = await payload.findByID({
collection: 'users',
id: manager,
depth: 0,
});
if (user?.roles.includes('organizationManager')) {
continue;
}
const newRoles = user?.roles.concat('organizationManager');
await payload.update({
collection: 'users',
id: manager,
data: {
roles: newRoles,
},
});
}
// Remove the organization manager role from the removed managers
for (const manager of removedManagers) {
const user = await payload.findByID({
collection: 'users',
id: manager,
depth: 0,
});
if (!user?.roles.includes('organizationManager')) {
continue;
}
// Generate new roles list without organizationManager
const newRoles = user?.roles.filter(role => role !== 'organizationManager');
await payload.update({
collection: 'users',
id: manager,
data: {
roles: newRoles,
},
});
}
}`
Just pinging to ask if there is a solution. The code works fine as is currnetly, but typescript keeps complaining;
Since I don't have the roles organizationManager in the options of roles
@shisue What is the type of user.roles?
it should just be string[] right?
Its a select
Because even though I Want to have some assigned automatically like manager, others are manually assigned through a dropdown or simple update calls
@shisue Just as a side though, is it possible to usehttps://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/relationship
With hasmany
That way you could create a collection type for the roles
not sure if that's a solution or not
I would keep all options in the select field. Then I would either render a custom component if the issue you want to avoid is the visual part where they can "select" an incorrect role.
I would pair that with a beforeChange hook that looks at their current role and the role they are attempting to set and then allow the change to go through if you deem it ok, else just keep the set of roles that they currently have.
@notchr it creates an enum, so its not string[], the only valid opitons are the ones set on the select field
@shisue Here is a video on how to create a custom select field!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Efn9OxSjA6Y
Thanks!
Just a quick follow-up, but would you be able to help me with setting up jest?
