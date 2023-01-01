ValidationError Understanding Help

Hi,

I am running into the following error:

[16:56:43] ERROR (payload): ValidationError: The following field is invalid: organization at beforeChange (C:\Users\Igor\Desktop\IMF Solutions\blueprint-payload-cms

ode_modules\payload\src\fields\hooks\beforeChange\index.ts:52:11) at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5) at updateByID (C:\Users\Igor\Desktop\IMF Solutions\blueprint-payload-cms

ode_modules\payload\src\collections\operations\updateByID.ts:211:16)

The error only happens when I am trying to log into the dashboard. After I am logged in, the usage functions normally.

Organizations is a relationship field in Users, as follows:

{ name: 'organization', label: 'Organization', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'organizations', hasMany: false, access: { read: () => true, update: () => false, create: () => false, }, },

I get the error 'organization is not a valid field' when I try to login, however after refreshing the page, I am loged in and things work normally. Any idea of what this could be?