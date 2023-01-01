DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Variables never provided for my production application

default discord avatar
limegorilla
3 months ago
37

Really weird one here. I have Payload deployed on an Azure Linux instance, deploying locally from my machine.



When writing out queries to (even a production) server that's running locally - everything works as it should, but when deployed on Azure, I get:


{
    "errors": [
        {
            "message": "Variable \"$slug\" of required type \"String!\" was not provided.",
            "locations": [
                {
                    "line": 1,
                    "column": 24
                }
            ]
        }
    ]
}


Any ideas? There's no differences between local and cloud.

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    This is a graphql error, and you are certain you are passing a slug to your query?

  • default discord avatar
    limegorilla
    3 months ago

    I'm running the same query



    Doing it inside postman - only thing that changes is the domain



    from localhost > my production URL

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    is this a custom graphql query or a baked in one?

  • default discord avatar
    limegorilla
    3 months ago

    wdym by baked in one?





    That's the exact query I'm running

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    Interesting, so from postman it does

    not

    work. Can you enable graphql playground on the prod instance?

  • default discord avatar
    limegorilla
    3 months ago

    Hmmm - will do

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago
    // payload.config.ts
graphQL: {
  disablePlaygroundInProduction: false,
}


    (then build and serve obviously)

  • default discord avatar
    limegorilla
    3 months ago

    doing so now!



    Production





    Dev:





    Copy/pasted all of the details in



    so It's not my query



    Just simplified it down to title and the query still doesnt seem to work



    For clarity - neither my

    payload.config.ts

    or

    server.ts

    are just the ones you get from the blog starter - minus my own collections of course



    Nothing in logs either

    image.png
    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    Does seem strange, can you remove the "id" param from dev

  • default discord avatar
    limegorilla
    3 months ago

    Yes - that's just for another query



    Also not an access thing



    Thats on production

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    yep just want to make them exactly the same 👍

  • default discord avatar
    limegorilla
    3 months ago

    unfortunately makes no difference



    I'm 1/2 way through deploying to railway to check and see if it's an Azure thing



    Don't think it is though - there are no changes to the default config made there



    No change



    This is dependency related @Jarrod - deleting my

    yarn.lock

    (which doesn't get passed to Azure) makes this happen on localhost



    So if I am correct - 90% sure


      "dependencies": {
    "dotenv": "8.2.0",
    "express": "4.17.1",
    "payload": "1.6.28"
  },

    One of these is the culprit - assuming it will be the payload library itself importing the newest version of something which has a bug



    I'll assume it's Apollo's GraphQL library?



    I'm just re-deploying to Azure now so this should let me know if I am right or not



    This was it!



    Locking those variables in seems to have worked

