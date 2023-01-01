Variables never provided for my production application

Really weird one here. I have Payload deployed on an Azure Linux instance, deploying locally from my machine.

When writing out queries to (even a production) server that's running locally - everything works as it should, but when deployed on Azure, I get:

{ "errors": [ { "message": "Variable \"$slug\" of required type \"String!\" was not provided.", "locations": [ { "line": 1, "column": 24 } ] } ] }

Any ideas? There's no differences between local and cloud.