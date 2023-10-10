Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Various components "cannot be used as a JSX component."

default discord avatar
slippery_jim
2 weeks ago
9

I saw someone else posted a similar question but it seems to be deleted.


This is using the website template. It's not a "real" error because the site runs, but I can't get VS code to accept it. I've tried restarting it and the other usual VS code highlight fixes but no luck.



Payload 2.0.4 w/ yarn using the website template



same issue different error

  • default discord avatar
    copypaper.
    2 weeks ago

    Did you import react?

  • default discord avatar
    slippery_jim
    2 weeks ago

    I didn’t change any code. It’s not an import issue as the site runs fine, it only happens in VS code. I'm using the website template without any modification

  • default discord avatar
    lezon0523
    last week

    I got this issue too, do you find any solution?

  • default discord avatar
    slippery_jim
    last week

    Haven't found anything yet

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    @slippery_jim What package manager are you using?

  • default discord avatar
    slippery_jim
    last week

    yarn



    @denolfe



    did a

    yarn upgrade

    just now and did vs code restart but still no luck

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    Was able to recreate. Issue being tracked here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/3722
  • default discord avatar
    slippery_jim
    last week

    groovy thanks for the quick follow up

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    6 days ago

    This is now resolved in the latest template.

