Various components "cannot be used as a JSX component."

I saw someone else posted a similar question but it seems to be deleted.
This is using the website template. It's not a "real" error because the site runs, but I can't get VS code to accept it. I've tried restarting it and the other usual VS code highlight fixes but no luck.
Payload 2.0.4 w/ yarn using the website template
same issue different error
Did you import react?
I didn’t change any code. It’s not an import issue as the site runs fine, it only happens in VS code. I'm using the website template without any modification
I got this issue too, do you find any solution?
Haven't found anything yet
@slippery_jim What package manager are you using?
yarn
@denolfe
did a
yarn upgrade
just now and did vs code restart but still no luck
Was able to recreate. Issue being tracked here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/3722
groovy thanks for the quick follow up
This is now resolved in the latest template.
