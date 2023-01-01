Vercel deployment

Hey all,
did anybody try to deploy PayloadCMS to the vercel? I've tried different vercel configurations and couldn't finish to make everything works - occurred different bugs like missing payload.config file, wrong frontend scripts and styles paths (not recognized), etc.
I'm wondering if anybody do that and it's working. I know that CLOUD is coming soon, but for today we need just a vercel as a PoC.
Relevant info:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/528
If you are building a website on top of Serverless Payload from a service like Vercel, it is going to send hundreds of simultaneous requests to build pages, and each requests is going to take db connection slots so you will need to be carefull depending on your MongoDB plan.
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/570
Netlify and Vercel aren't good candidates for Express apps to be deployed on. Those platforms are best for serverless or fully static sites—while Payload requires an Express server.
Thanks,
I've already see those issues and risks, but our team wants to investigate it on their own (those limits etc).
Anyway, that didn't help me. I've tried with vercel config like that:
{
"version": 2,
"rewrites": [{ "source": "/(.*)", "destination": "/api" }]
}
On the root of file I've created api/index.ts that's exporting src/server.ts
Structure looks like that
hmmm
btw, it's just an empty payload cms project - todos starter
Ah ok good to know
So just to help you better
You try to run build payload
Then you try to run serve it
that's when you get errors?
not really,
I'm builiding everything on the. vercel (I've just make a screenshot locally to show u just a structure)
Hmm, hopefully I can help, I've only used Payload in normal enviornments, not in serverless
let me a second
So just the frontend is not visible, there's some kind of issue with that
When I try to call API directly, it's OK
I've already tried to set output directory to "build" as well
ok so
hopefuly this will give you some ideas
We host payload at work through a proxy, so some of our configuration has been a bit more complex
We direct our main traffic to port :3000 where payload lives
So we needed to set the directory to static
app.use(express.static("/var/www/beta.safsonline.com/client/"));
note client is just an angular app
we also had to route get requests to "/" to the client entry index.html
since its an SPA
if your API works, but you are unable to render anything via get
my guess is the files it should be serving are not being served correctly
umm
I don't think that can help me; imo payload cms should serve static files already
@thisisnotchris I've did something like that
{
"version": 2,
"rewrites": [
{
"source": "/admin/:path",
"destination": "/:path"
},
{ "source": "/(.*)", "destination": "/api" }
],
"outputDirectory": "build",
"buildCommand": "yarn build"
}
and it's from network perspective looks OK
but basically I have a dark website and a main section is missing
How about your error log
There's no error log 😄
Ok, I've did it
If someone will gonna look for the solution
{
"version": 2,
"rewrites": [{ "source": "/(.*)", "destination": "/api" }],
"functions": {
"api/index.ts": {
"includeFiles": "build/**"
}
},
"outputDirectory": "build",
"buildCommand": "yarn build"
}
It's the vercel.json
There's one issue that homepage is not redirecting to the /admin/login, but gonna fix that 🙂
So for now - it's need go directly /admin/login in url
Yayyyy
thanks @thisisnotchris for your support! ❤️
hey of course mate!
@rgolubowicz This is something to keep an eye on as well. 😉
Not ready for primetime yet, though.
thanks, didn't see that before
