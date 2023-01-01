DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Vercel deployment updates?

default discord avatar
CAPTKEN
2 months ago
8

Any one got a guide to deploying on vercel - if not what everyone using for production?

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    2 months ago

    Have you been facing any problems with deploying? Basically you have to keep 2 things in mind when deploying to Vercel:


    1. There is no persistent file storage, so if you have media uploads, you likely need to use a cloud storage a la S3.


    2. There is no MongoDB built in to Vercel, so you need to create a Mongo Atlas database and add it as an ENV variable for your deployment.


    Aside from that, there shouldn't be any limitation in simply deploying it to Vercel.



    EC2 on AWS is also an option, but cumbersome if you aren't familiar with Sysadm.



    However if you want a solution built for your PayloadCMS, with Mongo and minimal-to-no maintenance?

    https://payloadcms.com/cloud-pricing
  • default discord avatar
    olivier_vd
    2 months ago

    I’m using northflank and AWS S3 for persistent storage

  • default discord avatar
    CAPTKEN
    2 months ago

    nice one - thanks for the advice - i did not have any success on Vercel and ened up getting it working on railway

  • default discord avatar
    Daniel502
    2 months ago

    @CAPTKEN please can you share how you did this ?

  • default discord avatar
    CAPTKEN
    2 months ago

    I connected git and deployed, we originally tried Vercel which was problematic as I recall in deployment not having any logs to see why it was crashing - moved to Railway and on deployment which does have logs to check and see the reason for the crash and go step by step and then it worked. Unfortunately I can not be more specific as I dont recall the exact reasons only the way we resolved it.

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    2 months ago

    Great stuff working it out. You know if the resolution now also makes it possible for you to deploy to Vercel?

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.