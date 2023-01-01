Vercel deployment updates?

Any one got a guide to deploying on vercel - if not what everyone using for production?
Have you been facing any problems with deploying? Basically you have to keep 2 things in mind when deploying to Vercel:
1. There is no persistent file storage, so if you have media uploads, you likely need to use a cloud storage a la S3.
2. There is no MongoDB built in to Vercel, so you need to create a Mongo Atlas database and add it as an ENV variable for your deployment.
Aside from that, there shouldn't be any limitation in simply deploying it to Vercel.
EC2 on AWS is also an option, but cumbersome if you aren't familiar with Sysadm.
However if you want a solution built for your PayloadCMS, with Mongo and minimal-to-no maintenance?https://payloadcms.com/cloud-pricing
I’m using northflank and AWS S3 for persistent storage
nice one - thanks for the advice - i did not have any success on Vercel and ened up getting it working on railway
@CAPTKEN please can you share how you did this ?
I connected git and deployed, we originally tried Vercel which was problematic as I recall in deployment not having any logs to see why it was crashing - moved to Railway and on deployment which does have logs to check and see the reason for the crash and go step by step and then it worked. Unfortunately I can not be more specific as I dont recall the exact reasons only the way we resolved it.
Great stuff working it out. You know if the resolution now also makes it possible for you to deploy to Vercel?
