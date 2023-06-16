Version details page incorrect (?) date

Hi, I'm confused about the way document versioning works in Payload. I've got it set up as
versions: {
drafts: {
autosave: false,
},
maxPerDoc: 10,
},
in one of my collections. When I click the "x versions found" link in the sidebar I'm greeted with a page listing all the recent changes to the document. Howver, when I click on one of the dates in the first column I'm being redirected into version details page - with a date below "Version created on:" that does not match the date that I clicked on.
I've attached a quick screencast.
Also: the "Compare version against:" dropdown has the same date listed multiple times (screenshot included).
How can I debug this? I'm running payload@1.8.6 (as payload-swagger is incompatible with newer versions).
Hi @klapec, hmm this seems like a bug with versioning. Would you be able to open a GitHub issue and drop this information in there?https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues
sure, thanks @jesschow
