Version details page incorrect (?) date

default discord avatar
klapec
last month
2

Hi, I'm confused about the way document versioning works in Payload. I've got it set up as


  versions: {
    drafts: {
      autosave: false,
    },
    maxPerDoc: 10,
  },

in one of my collections. When I click the "x versions found" link in the sidebar I'm greeted with a page listing all the recent changes to the document. Howver, when I click on one of the dates in the first column I'm being redirected into version details page - with a date below "Version created on:" that does not match the date that I clicked on.



I've attached a quick screencast.



Also: the "Compare version against:" dropdown has the same date listed multiple times (screenshot included).


How can I debug this? I'm running payload@1.8.6 (as payload-swagger is incompatible with newer versions).

