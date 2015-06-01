Versioning on a new global with no past saved versions will throw an error

Hello fellas,

It appears that I'm unable to save/publish anything to a new global if there isn't already a saved/published version of that global in the DB when versioning is enabled.

Payload will throw

TypeError: Cannot convert undefined or null to object

I was able to remedy this by disabling versioning, saving/publishing changes such that there is one published version of the doc saved in the DB, then re-enabling versioning, which after this point no longer throws an error

Is someone able to corroborate that this happens to them too?