Versioning on a new global with no past saved versions will throw an error

Hello fellas,
It appears that I'm unable to save/publish anything to a new global if there isn't already a saved/published version of that global in the DB when versioning is enabled.
Payload will throw
TypeError: Cannot convert undefined or null to object
I was able to remedy this by disabling versioning, saving/publishing changes such that there is one published version of the doc saved in the DB, then re-enabling versioning, which after this point no longer throws an error
Is someone able to corroborate that this happens to them too?
yeah happening here too at 1.6.15
I was able to recreate this, I'm opening a new issue on Github and will be patching it today.
I have a PR open, we'll do some merging and get a release out sometime this week.
thanks Dan
