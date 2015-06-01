DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Versioning on a new global with no past saved versions will throw an error

default discord avatar
sesons
5 months ago
4

Hello fellas,



It appears that I'm unable to save/publish anything to a new global if there isn't already a saved/published version of that global in the DB when versioning is enabled.



Payload will throw 

TypeError: Cannot convert undefined or null to object


I was able to remedy this by disabling versioning, saving/publishing changes such that there is one published version of the doc saved in the DB, then re-enabling versioning, which after this point no longer throws an error



Is someone able to corroborate that this happens to them too?

  • default discord avatar
    bobbyZ
    5 months ago

    yeah happening here too at 1.6.15

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    I was able to recreate this, I'm opening a new issue on Github and will be patching it today.



    I have a PR open, we'll do some merging and get a release out sometime this week.

  • default discord avatar
    sesons
    5 months ago

    thanks Dan

