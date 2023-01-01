Versions. If all documents are draft, why are latest changes only in versions collection?

When all document versions are _status: "Draft", why aren't the latest changes reflected in the main collection but only in the versions collection?

.

For example, when I am creating a document with a reference field to another collection, and the reference is to a document where all versions are drafts, then inside the hooks, the referenced document doesn't have the latest state, but rather the origin state (state at creation) because that is the sate stored in the main collection.

I'm trying to understand this design principle and decide if I'm using versions wrongly and should disable drafts.