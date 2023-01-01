Versions in dropdown all have the same timestamp

Hi, does anyone get an issue when trying to compare versions that they all display the same timestamp?

Screenshotted is

[myUrl]/admin/collections/[myCollection]/[docId]/versions

versus

[myUrl]/admin/collections/[myCollection]/[docId]/versions/[versionIdToCompareWithOthers]

Second screenshot, where I'm getting the bug:

The versions are awesome, i'm willing to give a shot at a PR for this if it's reproducible by others 🙂