Versions in dropdown all have the same timestamp

Hi, does anyone get an issue when trying to compare versions that they all display the same timestamp?
Screenshotted is
[myUrl]/admin/collections/[myCollection]/[docId]/versions
versus
[myUrl]/admin/collections/[myCollection]/[docId]/versions/[versionIdToCompareWithOthers]
Second screenshot, where I'm getting the bug:
The versions are awesome, i'm willing to give a shot at a PR for this if it's reproducible by others 🙂
Looks like this line should be using
updatedAt
instead of
createdAt
:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/admin/components/views/Version/Compare/index.tsx#L79
Check out our contributing doc to get started locally 🙂https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/contributing.md#code
Let me know if you run into anything!
Thanks @Jarrod, i'll give it a shot
hey @Jarrod, what's the process for creating a new branch? should i create an issue first?
Yeah I think creating an issue first sounds good! The issue template will ask you to fork the repo, but in your case I you can skip that part and just explain what’s happening, link this discord thread in the issue too.
Then you can clone this repo down, create a branch and make a PR. Since you are wanting to fix the issue you can likely wait to create the issue until you have a branch with a fix ready. Sound good?
