I just tried to create a collection with versions and drafts enabled. While drafts seem to work perfectly fine and the edit page tells me that versions are being saved, I get an error when I try to navigate to the versions page of that collection which prevents the entire page from showing.
This is the error:
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'filter')
at Table (index.js:13:1)
at renderWithHooks (react-dom.development.js:16305:1)
at mountIndeterminateComponent (react-dom.development.js:20074:1)
at beginWork (react-dom.development.js:21587:1)
at HTMLUnknownElement.callCallback (react-dom.development.js:4164:1)
at Object.invokeGuardedCallbackDev (react-dom.development.js:4213:1)
at invokeGuardedCallback (react-dom.development.js:4277:1)
at beginWork$1 (react-dom.development.js:27451:1)
at performUnitOfWork (react-dom.development.js:26560:1)
at workLoopSync (react-dom.development.js:26466:1)
Any help with this would be much appreciated. If you need any more information, please do not hesitate to reach out :)
PS: Absolutely love Payload, the idea and the people behind it! I'm trying Payload out in a couple of different settings at the moment and getting versions to work would be a major plus :)
I have heard this from a couple folks yesterday/today, I will spin some up today and see if I can recreate.
Great, thank you. If you need anything from me, just let me know :)
Same for me - couldn't find the +1
@MichaelBOOM @user2249 this was fixed withhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2235
and will go out in the next release!
Awesome - TY!
Great, thanks for the quick help!
