Versions page doesn't show and errors

default discord avatar
MichaelBOOM
5 months ago
6

I just tried to create a collection with versions and drafts enabled. While drafts seem to work perfectly fine and the edit page tells me that versions are being saved, I get an error when I try to navigate to the versions page of that collection which prevents the entire page from showing.



This is the error:


Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'filter')
    at Table (index.js:13:1)
    at renderWithHooks (react-dom.development.js:16305:1)
    at mountIndeterminateComponent (react-dom.development.js:20074:1)
    at beginWork (react-dom.development.js:21587:1)
    at HTMLUnknownElement.callCallback (react-dom.development.js:4164:1)
    at Object.invokeGuardedCallbackDev (react-dom.development.js:4213:1)
    at invokeGuardedCallback (react-dom.development.js:4277:1)
    at beginWork$1 (react-dom.development.js:27451:1)
    at performUnitOfWork (react-dom.development.js:26560:1)
    at workLoopSync (react-dom.development.js:26466:1)


Any help with this would be much appreciated. If you need any more information, please do not hesitate to reach out :)



PS: Absolutely love Payload, the idea and the people behind it! I'm trying Payload out in a couple of different settings at the moment and getting versions to work would be a major plus :)

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    5 months ago

    I have heard this from a couple folks yesterday/today, I will spin some up today and see if I can recreate.

  • default discord avatar
    MichaelBOOM
    5 months ago

    Great, thank you. If you need anything from me, just let me know :)

  • default discord avatar
    user2249
    5 months ago

    Same for me - couldn't find the +1

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    @MichaelBOOM @user2249 this was fixed with

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2235

    and will go out in the next release!

  • default discord avatar
    user2249
    5 months ago

    Awesome - TY!

  • default discord avatar
    MichaelBOOM
    5 months ago

    Great, thanks for the quick help!

