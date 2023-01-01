I just tried to create a collection with versions and drafts enabled. While drafts seem to work perfectly fine and the edit page tells me that versions are being saved, I get an error when I try to navigate to the versions page of that collection which prevents the entire page from showing.

This is the error:

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'filter') at Table (index.js:13:1) at renderWithHooks (react-dom.development.js:16305:1) at mountIndeterminateComponent (react-dom.development.js:20074:1) at beginWork (react-dom.development.js:21587:1) at HTMLUnknownElement.callCallback (react-dom.development.js:4164:1) at Object.invokeGuardedCallbackDev (react-dom.development.js:4213:1) at invokeGuardedCallback (react-dom.development.js:4277:1) at beginWork$1 (react-dom.development.js:27451:1) at performUnitOfWork (react-dom.development.js:26560:1) at workLoopSync (react-dom.development.js:26466:1)

Any help with this would be much appreciated. If you need any more information, please do not hesitate to reach out :)

PS: Absolutely love Payload, the idea and the people behind it! I'm trying Payload out in a couple of different settings at the moment and getting versions to work would be a major plus :)