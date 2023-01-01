Hey all, Just wondering if I am missing something in regards to storing video/mp4 files in PayloadCMS.
Running Payload locally, the mp4 file is viewable and I can fetch it and use it in my front end Next.js website. However, when we deploy Payload, it throws a 404 - not found error when trying to fetch the mp4 video.
I have allowed mp4 files in the mimeTypes, is there anything else I need to do in order to get this to work?
mimeTypes: ['image/*', 'video/mp4'],
Payload is being run as a docker container on an Azure App Service.
OK, so building Payload locally using
yarn build
I've noticed that the .mp4 files aren't being put into the /dist/media folder. What would be the reason for this? Is there a way to force these files to be included during the build?
Cross-posting this here from general, so others can find it:
The default
copyfiles
script in the package.json is
copyfiles -u 1 \"src/**/*.{html,css,scss,ttf,woff,woff2,eot,svg,jpg,png}\" dist/"
. I would think adding mp4 to that list would work for you.
This is needed because typescript's compiler only handles compilation of files and is not able to move any other files.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.