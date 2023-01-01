Hey all, Just wondering if I am missing something in regards to storing video/mp4 files in PayloadCMS.

Running Payload locally, the mp4 file is viewable and I can fetch it and use it in my front end Next.js website. However, when we deploy Payload, it throws a 404 - not found error when trying to fetch the mp4 video.

I have allowed mp4 files in the mimeTypes, is there anything else I need to do in order to get this to work?

mimeTypes: ['image/*', 'video/mp4'],

Payload is being run as a docker container on an Azure App Service.

OK, so building Payload locally using

yarn build

I've noticed that the .mp4 files aren't being put into the /dist/media folder. What would be the reason for this? Is there a way to force these files to be included during the build?