Virtual Field Querying

@jesschow I'm attempting to make a virtual field for if my scheduled content is live in production that I can query off of instead of passing along all of these parameters as query variables.

This is how the field is set up...

{ name : 'prodPublished' , type : 'checkbox' , admin : { position : 'sidebar' , readOnly : true , }, hooks : { beforeChange : [ ( { siblingData } ) => { delete siblingData[ 'prodPublished' ]; }, ], afterRead : [ ( { data } ) => { if (data. forcePublished ) { return true ; } const now = new Date (); if (data. status === 'published' && data. publishedDate <= now. toISOString ()) { return true ; } return false ; }, ], }, }

I'm a bit confused because when I query for it with the query I would expect to work it doesn't return anything (pictured).

GraphQL doesn't seem to think the field exists...

But it still appears in the schema and in the query when I actually am able to get data from it (by querying for when that field doesn't exist)

Could you explain what's going on here? Why isn't this behaving as I would expect?