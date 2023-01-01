It seems to be missing from the types
I don't think I see this type either. I see others though, like
showHiddenFields
yes, I think it was accidentally documented and then never removed
this had overlap with our security CVE
it now just respects
overrideAccess
Alright, and overrideAccess is true by default, so it is enabled?
Yes
with the local API, yes,
overrideAccess
is true by default
but for GraphQL and REST, it is false
Can access functions always query all fields? (I think yes because I'm using it like that and noticed a typo since 1.7)
access functions are allowed to query hidden fields, yes
BUT
the query will still be validated
Perfect 👍
Only issue is that the error message was too vague, I hoped to find a trace to the exact problem in payload config.
