Webpack bundle analyzer plugin doesn't start

default discord avatar
Rick | Byont Labs
last week

For unknown reasons the browsers sometimes loads a payload bundle of 38mb.


I want to analyze this with webpack-bundle-analyzer but nothing happens if I add this as a plugin. Its like it doesnt run..?


Though I can see in the debugger that it is instantiated.



payload.config.ts


const mockModulePath = path.resolve(__dirname, 'mocks/serverModule.js');


// some config and then
webpack: (config) => ({
      plugins: [...config.plugins, plugin],
      ...config,
      resolve: {
        ...config.resolve,
        alias: {
          BundleAnalyzerPlugin: mockModulePath,
          [path.resolve(__dirname, 'bundleAnalyzer')]: mockModulePath
        }
      }
    })


bundleAnalyzer.ts



import { BundleAnalyzerPlugin } from 'webpack-bundle-analyzer';
const plugin = new BundleAnalyzerPlugin({});

export default plugin;


Figured it out, ...config was overwriting my plugin 🙂

