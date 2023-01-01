For unknown reasons the browsers sometimes loads a payload bundle of 38mb.

I want to analyze this with webpack-bundle-analyzer but nothing happens if I add this as a plugin. Its like it doesnt run..?

Though I can see in the debugger that it is instantiated.

payload.config.ts

const mockModulePath = path.resolve(__dirname, 'mocks/serverModule.js'); // some config and then webpack: (config) => ({ plugins: [...config.plugins, plugin], ...config, resolve: { ...config.resolve, alias: { BundleAnalyzerPlugin: mockModulePath, [path.resolve(__dirname, 'bundleAnalyzer')]: mockModulePath } } })

bundleAnalyzer.ts

import { BundleAnalyzerPlugin } from 'webpack-bundle-analyzer'; const plugin = new BundleAnalyzerPlugin({}); export default plugin;

Figured it out, ...config was overwriting my plugin 🙂