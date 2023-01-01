I have a strange situation with a custom ElementNode. Building the project locally works fine (Windows 10), but building the project in Github Action with the same Node.js version (but Ubuntu) seems to create a strange situation.

Basically, I have debugged the source of the error, and is a custom ElementNode for Lexical.

If necessary, this is the source code for it:

The compiled code looks the same for both GitHub Action and local.

The only difference that breaks the code and generates an error is the ElementNode. On Github Action (Ubuntu) the ElementNode is compiled as a class:

But on Windows 10 (local) is compiled as a function:

Therefore when the custom node tries to

super()

it will call

d = e.call(this, u) || this;

. This throws the following error:

TypeError: Class constructor re cannot be invoked without 'new'

1. Is an issue related to Payload, Webpack or Lexical?

2. How I can fix it?

Webpack compiles ElementNode in a class instead of function, generating error

Reproduced on Kali Linux

Seems like Webpack doesn't pack well external packages with project itself

Seems like Lexical is already compiled to

ES2019

and Webpack doesn't touch it. Very curios how it works locally.

It may be related to lexical entrypoint:

const Lexical = process. env . NODE_ENV === 'development' ? require ( './Lexical.dev.js' ) : require ( './Lexical.prod.js' ) module . exports = Lexical ;

Yes, disabling Webpack optimization seems to use

Lexical.prod.js

and Webpack doesn't

it. Even using

target: ['web', 'es5']

won't compile Lexical to ES5

Aliasing the

lexical

to the

Lexical.dev.js

doesn't fix the issue. Webpack generates ES5 for the rest of the project, but maintain ES2019 for Lexical.

It may be related to SWC.

Fixed, it's related to SWC because it's excluding node_modules files that are not

ts(x)

. Seems like this is happening under certain conditions and it seems like a bug.