[webpack-dev-middleware] wait until bundle finished: /adminindex.html

olivier_vd
4 months ago
27
2023-04-03T18:43:46.767453435Z stderr F <i> [webpack-dev-middleware] wait until bundle finished: /adminindex.html 2023-04-03T18:43:33.375312316Z stderr F <i> [webpack-dev-middleware] wait until bundle finished: /adminindex.html 2023-04-03T18:42:33.567421719Z stderr F <i> [webpack-dev-middleware] wait until bundle finished: /adminindex.html 2023-04-03T18:42:33.080706574Z stderr F (Use

node --trace-warnings ...

to show where the warning was created) 2023-04-03T18:42:33.080662098Z stderr F (node:3) ExperimentalWarning: The Fetch API is an experimental feature. This feature could change at any time 2023-04-03T18:42:29.674862386Z stdout F [18:42:29] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: http://p01--admin-cms--qbt6mytl828m.code.run/admin 2023-04-03T18:42:15.276176582Z stdout F [18:42:15] INFO (payload): Starting Payload... 2023-04-03T18:42:15.275369409Z stdout F [18:42:15] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully! 2023-04-03T18:41:40.204364763Z stdout F [2023-04-03T18:41:40Z INFO ] Starting container entrypoint... 2023-04-03T18:41:40.204341075Z stdout F [2023-04-03T18:41:40Z INFO ] Successfully fetched environment variables. 2023-04-03T18:41:40.122563366Z stdout F [2023-04-03T18:41:40Z INFO ] Securely fetching environment variables...

I tried to setup Payload using Northflank following this guide but I can't seem to get the app running. (see error above). Any solutions?


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XmQE03y5Ek&t=392s
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    I don't see any errors from the log you posted, are there any errors on your end?

    olivier_vd
    4 months ago

    well the page keeps loading and then an error message pops up; upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. retried and the latest reset reason: connection failure, transport failure reason: delayed connect error: 111

    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    Did you specify the same port both in the payload.config.ts, server.ts, Dockerfile as well as the network config in northflank if you're using that?

    olivier_vd
    4 months ago

    server.ts is set to listen to port:3000, payload.config.ts is set to process.env.PAYLOAD_URL instead of localhost:3000. Dockerfile--> Expose 3000.


    I had to change the ENV for PAYLOAD_URL in Northflank to

    http://p01--admin-cms--qbt6mytl828m.code.run

    instead of simply "p01--admin-cms--qbt6mytl828m.code.run" because it gave an error otherwise.

    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    oh you sure it's http? Maybe https might work better



    and weird that it worked without the http:// for me



    But I can imagine payload absolutely rejects anything http it sees in production

    olivier_vd
    4 months ago

    https doesn't resolve either..

    Screenshot_2023-04-03_at_21.24.27.png
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago
    :NerdThink:
    olivier_vd
    4 months ago

    npm run dev doesn't throw any errors but the link also doesn't open



    [nodemon] starting

    ts-node src/server.ts

    [19:25:44] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully!


    [19:25:44] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...


    [19:25:44] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL:

    https://p01--admin-cms--qbt6mytl828m.code.run/admin

    (node:11864) ExperimentalWarning: The Fetch API is an experimental feature. This feature could change at any time


    (Use

    node --trace-warnings ...

    to show where the warning was created)


    webpack built d2489ffbcbeec1938e28 in 728ms


    webpack compiled successfully

    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    generally looks right! Can you send a screenshot of your northflank network config?

    olivier_vd
    4 months ago

    oh lord



    I figured it out

    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    my quick guess: you entered http/2

    olivier_vd
    4 months ago

    in your video it was NODE_ENV="PRODUCTION"

    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    nvm!

    olivier_vd
    4 months ago

    but the docker file it generates is "production"



    gosh.

    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    oh what do you mean? you didnt put it in caps?

    olivier_vd
    4 months ago

    yeah or the other way around 🙂



    I assumed it would already be



    anyhow it works fine now 🙂 thank you for trying to figure this out thou 🙂

    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    huh interesting, didnt think caps mattered!

    olivier_vd
    4 months ago

    when the caps hit you

    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    prob better if I add it to the Dockerfile itself, so it becomes optional to enter it manually into your env file

    olivier_vd
    4 months ago

    otherwise a great resource tutorial, thanks 🙂

