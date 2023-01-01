I hade to switch back to webpack as vite hade a bug with cloud storage plugin, but now webpack dosnt seem to resolve /index.ts files or any index file for that matter. So just doing
npx create-payload-app
and choosing the payload website, and just running
pnpm run build
fails when trying to resolve:
Error: Cannot find module 'payload/components/rich-text'
and this is a index.tsx file.
Am I doing something wrong? Is there a workaround for now? Is others getting the same?
I'm not able to reproduce this. Can you get the exact versions you're running from the lock file?
Here is the lock file, I also tryed updating the package, still getting the same error.
I'm also attaching the error that i m getting. I have also tryed with both yarn and pnpm, same error on both.
