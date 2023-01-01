Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Webpack dosn't resolve index files

default discord avatar
livog
3 days ago
2

I hade to switch back to webpack as vite hade a bug with cloud storage plugin, but now webpack dosnt seem to resolve /index.ts files or any index file for that matter. So just doing

npx create-payload-app

and choosing the payload website, and just running

pnpm run build

fails when trying to resolve:

Error: Cannot find module 'payload/components/rich-text'

and this is a index.tsx file.



Am I doing something wrong? Is there a workaround for now? Is others getting the same?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 days ago

    I'm not able to reproduce this. Can you get the exact versions you're running from the lock file?

  • default discord avatar
    livog
    3 days ago

    Here is the lock file, I also tryed updating the package, still getting the same error.



    I'm also attaching the error that i m getting. I have also tryed with both yarn and pnpm, same error on both.



    pnpm-lock.yaml
    error.rtf
    yarn.lock
