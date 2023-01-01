I hade to switch back to webpack as vite hade a bug with cloud storage plugin, but now webpack dosnt seem to resolve /index.ts files or any index file for that matter. So just doing

npx create-payload-app

and choosing the payload website, and just running

pnpm run build

fails when trying to resolve:

Error: Cannot find module 'payload/components/rich-text'

and this is a index.tsx file.

Am I doing something wrong? Is there a workaround for now? Is others getting the same?